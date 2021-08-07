Cloudtree Studios and Gallery presents "If These Walls Could Talk" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cloudtree Studios and Gallery will present "If These Walls Could Talk," a seven-artist exhibit curated by Rachel Koper and Win Wallace and named by Tim Kerr. Each artist brings their voice and style to figurative art. These dreamy works share the amplification of both the subject's spirit and the artist's personality.austin.culturemap.com
