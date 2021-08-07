Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Cloudtree Studios and Gallery presents "If These Walls Could Talk" opening reception

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cloudtree Studios and Gallery will present "If These Walls Could Talk," a seven-artist exhibit curated by Rachel Koper and Win Wallace and named by Tim Kerr. Each artist brings their voice and style to figurative art. These dreamy works share the amplification of both the subject's spirit and the artist's personality.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kerr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figurative Art#If These Walls Could Talk#Pop Art#War Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Friendship, MEmaineartscene.com

Open Studio Saturdays at Art at the Ledges

(Friendship, ME) On Saturdays through October, the work of artist Lisa Dombek will be featured at Art at the Ledges Studio. Artwork includes painting, mixed media, and photography. Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful gardens located on Hatchet Cove in Friendship opposite Brian’s Wharf. Hours are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and by appointment.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Watch Hill Art Show opens Sunday with reception

WESTERLY — The Watch Hill Improvement Society will host its annual art show in the Undercroft of the Watch Hill Chapel next week with an opening reception scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. More than 30 local artists are participating in this year's show, which includes many...
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Artist Reception at Watertown Gallery for Storefront Art Projects Show

Artists featured in latest show at Storefront Art Projects will host a reception on Thursday, Aug. 5. The show features pieces from Gateway Arts, a Brookline-based gallery and workshop for adult artists with disabilities. The masked reception will be hosted by Storefront Art Project at the gallery located at 83 Spring St., Watertown from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Performing ArtsWinston-Salem Journal

DADA presents “Theatre Hop!” for its August First Friday Gallery Hop

THEATER APPRECIATION: The August installment of the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop is called “Theatre Hop!” This Gallery Hop is the Downtown Arts District Association’s way of recognizing the biannual “Black Theatre Festival,” and honoring one of its 2021 sponsors, ARTC Theatre, as well as DADA member theaters — Spring Theatre and Piedmont Opera and Theatre Alliance. The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery will be “I’m a Big Fan!” a show by Holli Conger and Walker Conger at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St. The 600 block of Trade will host photo stations, bubbles and street chalk to create your own masterpieces. The Gallery Hop extensions (not street blocked area) are on both sides of the 700 block of Trade and at DADA locations on Angelo, Ninth and MLK Jr. and Fourth streets. Parking is $2 in the Sixth/Cherry Street deck.
Visual Artspottedbylocals.com

Open Gallery – Street art oasis

I have been interested in graffiti since I was a teenager. I vividly remember trying to copy pieces done by CAN2 and ATOM, a few of my favorite artists at the time. I even tried doing some work out in the wild myself. Only with permits of course (wink). Later...
Bettendorf, IAourquadcities.com

Art gallery opens new exhibition; reception set for Aug. 6

Pat Beréskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, has built the next exhibition at her gallery around the theme of “Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings.”. It opens Friday and continues through Aug. 26 at the gallery at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. The public is invited to an opening...
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

LACA August exhibits open Sept. 6 with public artist reception

LACA August exhibits open Sept. 6 with public artist reception. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception Friday, Aug. 6 celebrating the center’s August exhibits in both the main gallery and the performance hall lobby gallery. The reception is free and open to the public and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Face masks are currently not required at the art center, but they are highly encouraged.
Stone Harbor, NJspotonnewjersey.com

Ocean Galleries presents "HEALING" by Josef Kote August 7-9

(STONE HARBOR, NJ) - An exhibition by world-renowned contemporary artist Josef Kote will be on exhibition at, Ocean Galleries, the premier fine art gallery in Stone Harbor. The exhibition titled "HEALING" is a limited engagement fine art exhibition presenting Saturday, August...
Torrington, CTcountytimes.com

Torrington gallery presenting ‘Remembering Ground Zero' exhibit

TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, located at 33 Main St. in downtown Torrington, will exhibit Remembering Ground Zero: 20th Anniversary Show, a retrospective exhibition that remembers the September 11 attacks through paintings and drawings that recall. both the time before the towers’ fall and the collective shock and pain of...
Milford, NJThe Township Journal

ARTery Gallery to hold opening reception for ‘Artists’ Notes’

The ARTery Gallery in Milford presents “Artists’ Notes,” featuring the works of Laura Dudes and Claude Larson. This collective exhibit showcases colorful works in acrylic, textile and mixed media. A delight to the eye and food for the soul, these creations have something for everyone to take in and enjoy.
Pomfret, VTourherald.com

Artistree Gallery Presents Watercolor Trio Exhibit

Three Vermont artists who specialize in watercolors will be featured in the next exhibit at Artistree’s Gallery in South Pomfret. Paula Cloudpainter and Kate Reeves of Barnard, and Kathleen Fiske of Woodstock will share their paintings and digital art, created through the cool, translucent beauty of watercolor. Each artist expresses their love of nature and the nature of change in […]
Ocala, FLcf.edu

CF Webber Gallery Presents ‘Time Will Tell’ Exhibition

The artworks consist of screen printing on atypical materials, along with encaustic painting, and objects cast in glass, aluminum and iron. There is no charge to view the exhibition at the Webber Gallery, 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Goloborotko...
Visual Artculturemap.com

ICOSA Collective Gallery presents TJ Lemanski: "Exit Strategy" artist reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This is an exercise in strategic thinking, aligning the few routes available to make the right moves. This is an exercise in positive visualization. Pool your resources and make your money work for you. Sage advice if there ever was any. Pool your money and then make more. Easy and repeatable. Back burner debt and lingering health concerns, the OSHA violations and baked-in inequities, and just roll it over. Easy and repeatable. Keep it rolling, like a tide. This is an exercise in strategically thinking visually positive.
Visual Arthudsonvalley360.com

Betsy Jacaruso Gallery presents ART STUDIO VIEWS EXHIBIT

ART STUDIO VIEWS EXHIBIT ON VIEW AUG. 15 - SEPT. 12. Please join us for the opening reception of the Art Studio Views exhibit at Betsy Jacaruso Gallery in Rhinebeck, which features artwork from each of the artists participating in the tour. Music and refreshments, in the courtyard. Art studio...
Visual Artvisitdallas.com

Art Walk & Open Studios

Join us on Saturday, August 7th, from 12 to 5pm at the Goldmark Cultural Center for our Summer Art Walk! At this open studios event, the Goldmark artists will be on hand to introduce themselves and their artwork to visitors. With over 110 different artists working across a wide range of disciplines, there is sure to be something for everyone at the Summer Art Walk, whether you are interested in supporting local artists, keeping up with the latest in the North Texas art scene, or simply enjoying an afternoon surrounded by great art and artists. Visitors are encouraged to stop by each studio space at the Goldmark Cultural Center to tour the working spaces of the various Goldmark artists, talk to the artists, and view or purchase their work. Many of the Goldmark artists will also be conducting art demos throughout the day, so on arriving, be sure to check the demo schedule for more detailed information on planned activities.
Kingston, NYruralintelligence.com

Ferrin Gallery Artists Meld At The “Melting Point” Reception

Story provided by Lauren Levato Coyne, with photos by Alexandra Jelleberg of The Ferrin Gallery, and Omari Sellers. The Berkshires seem to be going in and out of summer temps, but Ferrin Contemporary’s exhibition Melting Point has heat down pat. The gallery’s current exhibition features 22 artists working in glass and ceramic. The artists, both established and emerging, explore the inherent physical qualities of materials that are formed and reformed by melting, as well as express their concern for the environmental melting point our planet seems to be approaching.
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

Brinton to host gallery talk

BIG HORN — Robert Martinez will present a gallery talk at The Brinton Museum on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. The show, “The Art of Robert Martinez,” includes 36 works that range in size from smaller scale pieces to large scale paintings. They encompass vibrant color palettes blended with historic native inspiration and modern day culture.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Layers” Duo Exhibition Opening Reception (SF)

— TRENT THOMPSON (b. 1995) is a dynamic artist and social entrepreneur based in the San Fransisco Bay Area. Born and raised in Rochester New York, childhood trips to contemporary museums and city streets exposed “E Trent” to the diverse creative potential of reinventing space through artwork. His work incorporates the bright chaos of street art with explosions of incandescent color filtered through a perspective of a more traditionally trained artist. Trent has sought to set himself apart not only through his portfolio but by the way his projects incorporate themselves into the community.
Visual ArtWorld Link

Gallery by the Bay to host reception

Gallery By The Bay invites art lovers to attend an art reception for Judy Caldwell, this Saturday, August 7, from 5-7pm. Caldwell will donate an original painting at 6 p.m., and the winner must be present. Dulcimer music by Robert Cribbins will be includes. This is the first function the...
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Archway Gallery presents Margaret Miller: "Respite" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Respite," an exhibition of oil paintings by Margaret Miller, represents her artistic journey through the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2020, Miller knew she had an exhibition coming up in August of 2021 when "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong came on the radio, Miller felt she should paint a house with a rainbow. From there she moved on to local places in Houston such as the Heights, Midtown, and Memorial Park areas, and she ventured out to Brazos Bend State Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy