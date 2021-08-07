Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Monster Jam

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Monster Jam fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship, with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gravity#The Skills Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsColumbus Dispatch

Fearsome-looking trucks to race, flip and bounce at Nationwide Arena during Monster Jam

If you’re a motorsports fan who has gotten a little bored with the Indy 500 or says “meh” to Formula 1, you might want to give Monster Jam a try. “Monster trucks are probably one of the more unique motorsports that anybody will see,” said Krysten Anderson, a driver in the Monster Jam series of dirt-track monster-truck events. “They’re 12,000 pounds, they’re at 1,500 horsepower and they’re about 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, too. They’re kind of a beast of a machine.”
Toledo, OHpresspublications.com

Monster Jam returns for an action-packed weekend Aug. 27-29

Monster Jam, an action-packed motorsports experience for families, returns to Toledo for a high-octane weekend at The Huntington Center Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at full capacity. Making its first Toledo stop following a pandemic pause, Monster Jam features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Monster Jam: monster truck gladiators compete in Caesars Superdome - The most American of sports?

Monster Trucks are vehicles for delivering happiness. Ask anyone who attended Saturday night’s Monster Jam in the newly redubbed Caesars Superdome. In case you’ve never witnessed it, the sport of monster truck driving is a cross between old-fashioned, dirt-track, stockcar racing and sumo wrestling. Jiggling on their heavy duty shock absorbers, the 6-ton giants scramble over an obstacle course of packed-dirt ramps and berms that, in terms of treacherousness, rival many of the streets in Lakeview.
Colorado Springs, COspeedsport.com

100th Pikes Peak Hill Climb Set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The milestone 100th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Int’l Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022. “We anticipate unprecedented interest from manufacturers, race teams and top-tier competitors,” stated Megan Leatham, executive director. “Pikes Peak is legendary...
UFCcgmagonline.com

Monster Energy To Host UFC4 Twitch Tournament

Monster Energy is taking to Twitch to host a special UFC tournament featuring UFC champion Daniel Cormier, Brandon Moreno, and Profesional Gamer Hungrybox. The event on August 11 will feature the contestants facing off in EA Sports UFC 4 in a round-robin style tournament. With each player bringing their own style and skill to the event, it should be an exciting match. The events will be hosted by Luke “Dingo” Trembath, and will be streamed live on Twitch for the world to watch via the Monster Energy Twitch channel.
NBAWETM

Michael Jordan at Go Bowling at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NBA legend Michael Jordan made the trip to Watkins Glen to watch Bubba Wallace drive the number 23 car for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team during Go Bowling at The Glen. Jordan sat above pit road in Wallace’s #23 with fans gathering behind to get a...
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

MONSTER TRUCKS ARE A GO!

Someone out in our world has decided to spoof you our fans and tell you the Monster Trucks are postponed until November. We are trying to find this post and have it taken down. BOTH SHOWS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ARE ON. Come on down and enjoy great Family fun...
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

Monster Jam Back to Full Capacity at Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Monster Jam is back at full capacity at the Resch Center this weekend. There are three competitions: Racing, a two-wheels skills challenge, and a donut competition. The race involves truck chasing each other around the dirt track. The two-wheels challenge involves any variation of putting the truck on two wheels, including wheelies, stoppies, ‘moonwalks’, and more. The donut competition, well, is exactly what it sounds like – the fastest or most creative one wins.
Green Bay, WIWNCY

Monster Jam Back to Full Capacity at Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Monster Jam is back at full capacity at the Resch Center this weekend. There are three competitions: Racing, a two-wheels skills challenge, and a donut competition. The race involves truck chasing each other around the dirt track. The two-wheels challenge involves any variation of putting the truck on two wheels, including wheelies, stoppies, ‘moonwalks’, and more. The donut competition, well, is exactly what it sounds like – the fastest or most creative one wins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy