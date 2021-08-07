Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents 9th Year Anniversary Party

Craft Hall Unleashes Philly’s Only Hybrid Dog Park and Beer Garden Featuring Dog Cocktails, Puppy Porch & Yappy Hour!. Philadelphia’s largest restaurant announces a major expansion outside with the addition of the city’s only hybrid dog park and beer garden. Craft Hall announces the grand opening of “Unleashed Bark and Beer” and “Puppy Porch” this Friday, July 30th, at 4:00pm, at 901 N. Delaware Avenue. Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to enjoy the dog days of summer in the new off-leash dog park, beer garden and dog-friendly dining patio. Unleashed will feature 2,000+ square feet of fenced in, secured park space. Beer, wine, cocktails, themed cocktails and new dog cocktails will be available. Guests will place their contactless order using a QR code on their phone. Servers will bring beverage orders to the dog park’s front gate. For the full dining experience with the doggos, head next door to Puppy Porch for dog-friendly dining with tables and seating for 40+ guests. Unleashed and Puppy Porch will have identical operating hours to Craft Hall, which are Friday 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm. Craft Hall team will return to operating Wednesday to Sunday come August.