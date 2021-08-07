Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Moontower Comedy Club Series presents Kurt Braunohler

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kurt Braunohler is a comedian who once hired a skywriter to write "How Do I Land" in the sky above LA. He's been seen in the movies The Big Sick and Long Shot, as well as Fox's Bob's Burgers, Showtime's Black Monday, and NBC’s The Good Place and Mr Mayor. He hosts a strange news podcast, Bananas, as well as the long-running variety show Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Braunohler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Nbc#Showtime#Nbc#The Good Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: Paper Jam (near LA)

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: PAPER JAM! with Adam Conover! Lets Get Sticky!. Celebrity chef DAN PAUSTIAN making another appearance whipping up some of his famous fiddles. KEG from boomtown brewery. And most importantly, ADAM CONOVER from Tru TV’s Adam Ruins Everything will be headlining the darn thing!. Get out of...
TV Serieswiltonbulletin.com

Patricia Heaton to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With Script-to-Series Commitment

The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital.
Buffalo, NYAmherstbee.com

Comedy

Fri. 30-sun. 1 Annie Lederman — Known as regular panelist on Comedy Central’s "Lights Out with David Spade.” She is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, and writer/actress. She will perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, and 7 p.m. Sunday Aug. 1, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com Announcements Ron […]
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

F Comedy Club Zoom Mic

F Comedy has the right to refuse any comic for any reason. Comedians are expected to arrive on time, and stay for the entire mic.
Entertainment365thingsinhouston.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Gianmarco Soresi at Rudyard’s British Pub

The New York-based comedian, actor, and writer takes to touring his new material, making a two-night stop at the Montrose British pub. General admission tickets are $15 (reserved GA tables range from $35 for 2 people to $95 for 6 people); VIP tables range from $45 for 2 people to $105 for 6 people. Order tickets or learn more.
TV & Videosculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Uncomfortable Truths Comedy Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present an all star lineup of all female headliner standup comedians sharing the stage for one unforgettable night of fun and laughter.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Jessi Saldaña & Jeff Joe: Chicken & Tacos Comedy

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present two of Houston’s homegrown favorite headlining comedians, Jessi Saldaña and Jeff Joe, with their show concept "Chicken & Tacos Comedy." They will be joined by a few of their hand-selected favorite comics.
TV & Videoscreativeloafing.com

Fifth Place Comedy Presents Alex Hooper

Alex Hooper is a stand-up comedian, actor and professional roaster. He delights crowds by blending dark humor with silly positivity. His joke writing is clever and fearless. Onstage he bursts with energy. Alex shines just like his sparkly wardrobe. He’s headlined clubs all over the world. And whether it’s an audience of 11 or 11,000 – Alex leaves comedy goers begging for more.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Music and comedy to be presented by Players

ONEONTA — A Mountain View Players production of music and comedy called “Waiting for...” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church at the corner of Main Street and Walling Avenue in Oneonta. The Walling Avenue entrance will be used for the shows.
Hoover, ALCBS42.com

DeRay Davis to perform at Stardome Comedy Club Aug. 6-8

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Chicago-native and comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis will be in the Magic City this weekend. Davis will headline 5 shows at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover. His resume speaks for itself as he’s had many memorable roles, even ever so brief. From Barbershop to Johnson Family Vacation, to being an original cast member on Nick Canon’s Wild ‘N Out, Davis has been a constant in the world of comedy for close to two decades. His stand-up specials have aired on Netflix, BET’s Comicview, and the honorable Def Comedy Jam.
Musicmusicinmotioncolumbus.com

The Cat Club Podcast Presents Three Bands With… Mike Folker – Episode 213

As we enter the dog days of summer, it’s time for another edition of our monthly series Three Bands With…. To kick off August, we welcome Mike Folker to the show. Mike is co-owner of Bossy Grrl’s Pin Up Joint in Columbus, as well as a member of the bands Electro Cult Circus and Imber Solis.
TV & Videosculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents American AF with Patrick Eady

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American AF is a monthly comedy competition that pits some of the best local comedians against each other, with the audience voting their favorite to win The Riot's championship belt. The show features Patrick Eady and his hand-selected showcase of comedians that includes military veterans and other proud Americans.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Live Laugh Love

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present the monthly tradition of Live Laugh Love. A unique date night, therapy to get over a breakup, or just a fun time with friends, the evening features standup comedy from some of Houston's funniest comedians on dating and relationships.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Taylor Tomlinson of ‘Last Comic Standing’ headlines Spokane Comedy Club

Taylor Tomlinson has enjoyed a rather quick rise up the comedic ranks. The observational humorist was a top-10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015 when she was 22. Tomlinson, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, earned praise for her last Netflix special, the amusing “Quarter Life Crisis,” which was released in 2020.
Chicago, ILshowbizchicago.com

First Folio Presents World Premiere Comedy WHY DOGS DON’T TALK Streaming Through Aug 8

First Folio Theatre is proud to present an online streaming production of WHY DOGS DON’T TALK, by Dean Monti, adapted by David Rice. Man’s best friend is his dog. So it must follow, then, that a dog’s best friend is…well, his human, right? What happens to the relationship when that assumption is put to the test? How good a friend is Mel to faithful hound Hubert? Why Dogs Don’t Talk answers those questions and may have you looking at your own faithful companion in a different way! Why Dogs Don’t Talk was filmed live in an Evanston apartment, so this is not your usual online experience. This WORLD PREMIERE comedy will be available for streaming beginning July 27 and running through August 8.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Dan Levy To Co-Write & Star In ‘Standing By’ Guardian Angels Animated Comedy Presentation At Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek co-creator, executive producer and star Dan Levy is getting animated for a follow-up to his Emmy-winning series. Hulu has ordered a presentation for Standing By, an animated comedy from Levy, writer-director Ally Pankiw and 20th Television Animation. Levy also will voice one of the lead characters in the project, which falls under Levy’s overall deal with ABC Signature. (Both ABC Signature and 20th Television Animation are units of Disney Television Studios.) Written/executive produced by Levy and Pankiw, Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons...
Musicmixmag.net

Balamii presents summer series of events at Horniman Museum

Balamii are presenting a series of summer events at the Horniman Museum in Forest Hill. The events are part of 696 Festival, a festival celebrating and centring Black British music in South London. Balamii’s four events will take place weekly across August and will be free to attend. Read this...
Alameda, CAfuncheap.com

Music Open Mic at the Alameda Comedy Club

Dang! This event has already taken place.>> Want to see our Top Picks for this week instead?. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Cost: $5* Alameda Comedy Club, | 2431 Central Avenue, Alameda, California, 94501, United States. Submitted by the Event Organizer. Show off your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy