Moontower Comedy Club Series presents Kurt Braunohler

First Folio Theatre is proud to present an online streaming production of WHY DOGS DON’T TALK, by Dean Monti, adapted by David Rice. Man’s best friend is his dog. So it must follow, then, that a dog’s best friend is…well, his human, right? What happens to the relationship when that assumption is put to the test? How good a friend is Mel to faithful hound Hubert? Why Dogs Don’t Talk answers those questions and may have you looking at your own faithful companion in a different way! Why Dogs Don’t Talk was filmed live in an Evanston apartment, so this is not your usual online experience. This WORLD PREMIERE comedy will be available for streaming beginning July 27 and running through August 8.