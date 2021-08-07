Moontower Comedy Club Series presents Kurt Braunohler
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kurt Braunohler is a comedian who once hired a skywriter to write "How Do I Land" in the sky above LA. He's been seen in the movies The Big Sick and Long Shot, as well as Fox's Bob's Burgers, Showtime's Black Monday, and NBC’s The Good Place and Mr Mayor. He hosts a strange news podcast, Bananas, as well as the long-running variety show Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen.austin.culturemap.com
Comments / 0