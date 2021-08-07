Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Milam & Greene Whiskey presents HOME Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Release

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Milam & Greene Whiskey is releasing its limited-edition HOME Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey at a special event at the distillery. A special cask was selected and bottled to raise funds for HOME, Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, a non-profit group made up of musicians and music business professionals dedicated to helping aging musicians in the Austin area pay their housing expenses.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Blues#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#Milam Greene Whiskey#Home Board#Milam Greene Whisky#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas State365thingsaustin.com

Texas Tuesday Whiskey Tasting

If you like whiskey, you will like Texas Tuesdays at Black Sheep Lodge. Each one features different Texas-based whiskeys and might even have a special guest or two. With your $30 ticket, you get the four samples and a full pour of your favorite to mingle with after the tasting.
Milton, DECape Gazette

Dogfish Head Distilling launches first single malt whiskey

Dogfish Head Distilling Company announced the launch of its first single malt whiskey, Let’s Get Lost, 51 percent ABV. Making its way to shelves now, Let’s Get Lost is an award-winning American single malt whiskey distilled from a custom blend of malted barley and aged onsite for more than three years in charred oak barrels. The resulting caramel-colored liquid is layered with nuanced flavors that are both warming and enticing, rousing drinkers’ senses and inviting them to take another sip. Whiskey lovers can pick up a bottle now at one of Dogfish Head’s hospitality locations, the Off-Centered Emporium in Rehoboth and the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Wyoming Whiskey National Parks Limited Edition Bourbon

Wyoming Whiskey’s latest release is a charity-focused bottling, launched to support the National Park Foundation. The brand launched the release with a virtual auction featuring four one-of-a-kind bottles in the so-called Wide Open Spaces – By Air collection, with all proceeds directly benefiting the National Park Foundation. The first in...
Kentucky StateBoston Globe

This soy sauce is made in Kentucky and aged in bourbon barrels

Before its earthy flavor with hints of coffee and molasses touch the palate, you pick up the scent of smoke, which is surprising for a soy sauce. Bluegrass Soy Sauce, made in Kentucky, is crafted in small batches and aged in repurposed bourbon barrels. Each flask-like bottle has the batch and bottle number hand-written on the label. The condiment comes from Bourbon Barrel Foods in Louisville, the country’s first soy sauce microbrewery. The soybeans and wheat that create the sauce also come from the Bluegrass State. Matt Jamie, a chef, founded the company more than a dozen years ago, inspired by Japan’s small soy breweries. The barrel-aged soy sauce becomes the base for a second condiment, Small Batch Bourbon Ponzu. Lemon juice, rice wine vinegar, and a splash of Kentucky bourbon is added and produces an even deeper, nuanced sweet, salty sauce for dressings and seasoning vegetables ($9 for 3.3 ounces of soy sauce and $15 for 3.3 ounces for the ponzu). The company also offers a variety of bourbon-aged products, smoked spices, condiments, bitters, and other specialty foods. Available at bourbonbarrelfoods.com.
Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

Deschutes Dissident Peach variant, Fresh Hop, Whiskey Butte and more upcoming releases

Dissident Peach – A specialty release of the already pretty special Barrel-Aged Flanders-style Brown Ale usually released annually with cherries. This version of The Dissident is fermented wild yeast brewed with fresh Oregon peaches from Baird Family Orchards and aged in Deschutes oak barrels. An ode to the classic Oud Bruin, this new release reveals flavors including peaches and tannins with bright, pleasant acidity. Worthy of the name The Dissident. Bottles of Dissident Peach are shipping this week and will be available at the Bend and Portland brewpubs plus specialty retailers and maybe on the brewery’s online webstore. 10% ABV | 20 IBUs | 500ml bottles | $14.99.
DrinksBevNET.com

291 Colorado Whiskey Expands Nationally And Internationally

“Anytime we enter a new market it’s exciting but Georgia and Tennessee have a special place in my heart,” said Myers. “I grew up in Georgia and have family in Tennessee, so in many ways I’m coming back home to share an important piece of my life. The expansion into international markets and tourist destinations like Vegas will help to drive brand awareness and recognition on a larger scale.”
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Whiskey Peach Smash

This Whiskey Peach Smash, by mixologist Adam Mangen of @bittersandbrew, features Legent Kentucky bourbon melded with Japanese blending tradition, that embraces the best of summer flavors. Ingredients:. 2 parts Legent Bourbon. 1 part orange Curacao. 2 peach slices. 3 lemon wedges. 5 mint leaves. Method: Muddle fruit in shaker tin....
Colorado State5280.com

Sip These 7 Locally Made Whiskeys for Colorado Day

Toast to Colorado’s statehood with these barrel-aged pours. Colorado became a state on August 1, 1876, and this year, our ol’ gal turns 145. (Looks good for her age, doesn’t she?) It’s time to toast, to cheer, to raise your glass to our great state—and we think it’s worth busting out the good stuff. If you’re wondering what to serve, start with one of these seven delicious, Colorado-made whiskeys—all of which are excellent neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite summer cocktail.
Food & Drinksdallasites101.com

Whiskey Hatchet

The delicious grilled cheese at Whiskey Hatchet is made with cheddar cheese and havarti and comes with citrus fig jam tomato soup. It's topped with honey whipped goat cheese, and you can add prosciutto or sopressata!. DEEP ELLUM | DIRECTIONS. THE PORCH. THE PORCH. This 3-cheese grilled cheese is a...
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Taste Of Tiki, Whiskey Cocktail Style

The laid-back Polynesian vibes of tiki bars, which have gained a foothold since their 1950’s Hollywood launch, have helped many a person imbibe in style. But in terms of spirits, rum is the favored addition to tiki cocktails. Just look at Serious Eats’ Tiki 101: A Beginner’s Guide, which states, “You want to make great tiki drinks? First, start with rum. Not every tiki drink is rum-based; you’ll find recipes that call for gin, Scotch and other whiskies, pisco and other brandies, and tequila, just to name a few. But tiki is inspired by the tropics, and rum’s the winner in the tropics, so start with rum.”
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Paddy’s Irish Whiskey

Most salesmen just get to pick something out of catalogue when they meet their quota, but Paddy Flaherty got a whiskey named after him. As the story goes, Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey is named for Patrick J. O’Flaherty, a Cork Distilleries salesman for more than four decades over 100 years ago. In 1913, after his retirement, the distillery named this blend of triple distilled grain, malt, and pot still whiskey in his honor. Today, the brand is produced by the Irish whiskey powerhouse Irish Distillers (makers of Jameson, among many others). Paddy must have sold a lot of bottles during those 40 years. Let’s see how his namesake whiskey tastes.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Seek Out Right Now

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whiskey. This month: It’s all about the blends, from the return of an old Irish whiskey tradition to a uniquely sourced rye from West Virginia. Plus, the Avengers of drinks professionals releases a 50-year-old Scotch blend and the Mannings return with a sequel to their Tennessee-based bourbon.
DrinksPaste Magazine

High Plains Rye Whiskey Review

Major figures don’t really “retire” in the American whiskey industry. Sure, they might step down as an active master distiller for a major distillery, but these long-haulers, typically regarded as legends of the industry, have a tendency to stay on in ceremonial positions at the very least. Still others take their talents to the whiskey equivalent of free agency, becoming sought-after consultants typically hired by new brands to create recipes and give them a sheen of legitimacy. Look at the likes of Dave Pickerell, who worked at Maker’s Mark for years before becoming the industry’s preeminent consultant, guiding brands such as WhistlePig, Watershed and Garrison Brothers to where they are today. Point is, it’s not often that one of these guys just rests on their laurels—once you’re in the bourbon world, you’re there for life.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Whiskey Del Bac Distiller’s Cut Summer 2021

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Whiskey Del Bac. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinkshypebeast.com

Suntory Releases Reformulated Yamazaki 25 Whiskey

For whiskey fans, Suntory has now readied a reformulated Yamazaki 25. Expected to become one of the most sought-after bottles on the market, the 2021 formulation was conceived by world-renowned fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo. Comprised of a mix of rare single malts, the blend moves away from sherry cask-aged...
DrinksPosted by
Mens Journal

WhistlePig Teams Up With Limavady to Make World’s First Single Barrel Irish Whiskey

WhistlePig Whiskey has never been shy about crossing borders. Since its inception in 2007, the Shoreham, Vermont-based producer has blended and finished a variety of American and Canadian whiskies in barrels from across the globe: Spain, Portugal, France, Japan, Jamaica, and more. Now, the distillery is crossing the Atlantic again, this time not just for its own production, but to welcome Limavady Irish whiskey into the fold.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Tangier specializes in whiskey cocktails in Las Vegas

“Show me the way/to the next whiskey bar/oh, don’t ask why.” Because we all know exactly what The Doors were referring to—brown spirits are amazing! And nowhere is that more evident than Tangier, a whiskey bar at Sahara Las Vegas that’s going to convert many a vodka and gin lover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy