Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Roughhouse Brewing presents Rice Lager Release Party

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Roughhouse Brewing will present the release of the second brew in their traditional lager series: Rice Lager. This Roughhouse Brewing x Live Oak Brewing Company collaboration is crisp, light-bodied, low in bitterness and supremely crushable and features Texas-grown Pilsner and flaked torrefied rice. The event features live performances by Adam Johnson Duo and Vin Mott Blues Band.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Texas Hill Country#Food Drink#Rice Lager Release Party#Roughhouse Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

Art of Brewing benefit party is Thursday

Guests at the Art of Brewing party Thursday will get a chance to try four Rabid Brewing specialties given to guests in an orange chill pack by the Homewood Science Center, host of the evening’s program. Brewery owners Raiye Rosado and Tobias Cinchon specially selected what they are calling a...
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Bowser's Blind Dog Brew Release Party

Join us on July 30th, 2021 from 7PM-10PM at Lavery Brewing Company for the release of Bowser's Blind Dog Brew!. Attendees can enter to win a Yeti cooler with other fun local merchandise. The raffle will be drawn at the EHS Rodz for Rescue event on Saturday, August 7 from 12PM-4PM at the Erie Humane Society. Come out and support special needs pets and support the launch of Bowser's Blind Dog Brew a collaboration of Lavery Brewing Company, Erie Ale Works, and the Erie Humane Society.
Drinkshoumatimes.com

‘No Slaw Extra Toast’: Parish Brewing to release Cane’s-inspired beer

Broussard-based Parish Brewing Company announced that “No Slaw Extra Toast,” an IPA inspired by the lemonade from Raising Cane’s, will be released on Wednesday, July 28. “…This IPA is dripping in our favorite hops and is dosed with meyer lemon puree. As a brand-new, innovative twist on our modern IPAs, No Slaw Extra Toast is a refreshing Lemonade IPA with a nose of lemonheads candy, flavor that reminds of country-time, and tropical hop profile from a 50/50 blend of Australian Galaxy and Yakima Citra. 7% ABV,” reads a social media post from the Parish Brewing Company Taproom.
Food & DrinksBay News 9

Brewing company's new IPA: Interested parties apply

The Bolton Landing Brewing Company's brewhouse looks empty now. But come high noon, when they open their doors, tables can be hard to come by, especially in the dog days of summer. “It’s been very busy and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down," co-owner Brendan Murnane says. "Now that...
New Braunfels, TXbevnewsonline.com

Lone Star Brewing Presents River Rodeo in New Braunfels, Tex.

Lone Star Brewing announces the first ever River Rodeo, a music festival along the Guadalupe River to take place Saturday, Aug.14 at Rockin R River Rides at 1405 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX. The inaugural festival will feature musical acts like Houndmouth, Fruit Bats, Buffalo Nichols and more. The festival...
Drinksculturemap.com

Kuhlman Cellars presents Dog Days of Summer Wine Release Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kuhlman Cellars will present Dog Days of Summer with their refreshing new white wines and live music. The event will celebrate the...
Grand Rapids, MIwgrd.com

Founders Brewing Co. Releasing New Seasonal Session IPA

Founders beer fans will have a new session IPA to try soon: Scarlet Dawn IPA. According to the Grand Rapids-based brewery, Scarlet Dawn IPA is brewed with an array of malts to provide a "deep crimson hue" and a spectrum of hops that lend a "floral aroma and keep the bitterness to a minimum". The new beer is 5.1% ABV.
Framingham, MABrewbound.com

Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Releases Short Sell American IPA

Framingham, MA – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is debuting Short Sell, a light and refreshing IPA with 4.7% ABV that’s perfect for summer outings. Short Sell is a companion beer to the brewery’s recent IPA release, Market Gap. With a fruity flavor and a touch of bitterness, Short Sell is...
Bend, ORbrewpublic.com

Bend Brewing Releases Urban Surfin’ IPA & Alpha Blonde

Bend, OR – Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Urban Surfin’ IPA as the latest in our hop forward High Desert Hop Series alongside the release of pub favorite Alpha Blonde in 16 oz cans for the first time as part of the ongoing Pub Series.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Enlightened Brewing Throwing Summer Block Party

The Brewers’ stadium may have changed names recently, but the legends that were created there remain forever. Celebrate one of those legends by participating in the Hank Aaron State Trail 5k run/walk, which will see participants crossing the Menominee River and finishing near the American Family Field, all while raising money for the trail. Also this weekend, Enlightened Brewing Company is kicking off its summer series of block parties, and the Milwaukee Rep is showcasing some of its best talent free of charge.
Drinkscannonbeachgazette.com

Pelican Brewing Company releases Bird-Day Volume III

Pelican Brewing Company continues its 25th birthday celebration with the debut of an innovative new beer style for Bird-Day Volume III. From the creative minds of Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch and Pelican alum Jason Schoneman of Steel Toe Brewing Pelican introduces Hopwine Ale. This triple dry-hopped sparkling ale delivers the ABV strength of wine with aromas of berries and pear coupled with vibrant, intense hop characters from three different hop varieties.
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Pfeifferhorn Lager in Cans Available Exclusively in Utah

When Salt Lake City’s Epic Brewing Company opened in 2009, Pfeifferhorn Lager was one of the first beers brewed there and has been a longtime friend to lager lovers ever since. According to the folks at Epic, “Although it’s gone through a few makeovers in its time, none have ever been as monumental as this. Good ol’ Pfeif – inspired by the triangular-shaped peak in the Wasatch mountains – is now available in 12oz cans.”
Drinkscraftbeeraustin.com

Lager Jam Returns for the Seventh Year

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Lager Jam is making a triumphant return for its seventh year. Presented by the Austin Beer Guide, this year’s jam is returning to Spokesman Coffee at the Yard on Saturday, August 28th, and optional Party Packs are on sale now. “It’s called Lager...
Stratford, CTBrewbound.com

Athletic Brewing to Release Closer By the Mile IPA

STRATFORD, CT — Athletic Brewing Company, the official non-alcoholic beer of the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), returns this year with its limited time offering “Closer by the Mile” IPA, in honor of the PMC’s effort to raise $52 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2021. Athletic Brewing has been a proud...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Serious Red Lagers And Sour Ales

Summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warm weather with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Better Red Than Dead (Richmond, CA) – East Brother Beer Co. is a San Francisco Bay area brewery which was founded by two friends and excels at brewing classic styles. And they brew a year-round that we wish more craft brewers would address. A variation of a once widely brewed European beer that is bursting with earthy brown sugar and light hop aromatics, East Brother Red Lager is a 4.6% ABV Vienna-Style Amber with a biscuity malt character that lays easily on the tongue.
Musicwashingtonbeerblog.com

Reuben’s Brews anniversary this Saturday – special release, more

Congrats, Reuben’s Brews! It’s been a helluva run thus far! Someone should give you a medal. Uh, wait, you’ve already got a lot of those, so we’ll just give you pat on the back and say, “Cheers!”. This Saturday, August 7th the brewery celebrates its 9th anniversary. They’ll mark the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy