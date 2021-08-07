Roughhouse Brewing presents Rice Lager Release Party
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Roughhouse Brewing will present the release of the second brew in their traditional lager series: Rice Lager. This Roughhouse Brewing x Live Oak Brewing Company collaboration is crisp, light-bodied, low in bitterness and supremely crushable and features Texas-grown Pilsner and flaked torrefied rice. The event features live performances by Adam Johnson Duo and Vin Mott Blues Band.austin.culturemap.com
