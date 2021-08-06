Cancel
UFC

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz – UFC 265 Preview

By Michael Lynch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber five ranked, Jose Aldo will be taking on number nine ranked Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265 this weekend. UFC 265 will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The card will be headlined by Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane as they fight for the interim heavyweight title.

UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor praises “real legend” Jose Aldo following his win at UFC 265

UFC superstar Conor McGregor praised his former rival, the “real legend” Jose Aldo, following his big win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. McGregor and Aldo previously met at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman knocking the Brazilian out in the first round to become the new UFC featherweight champion. While there were many fans who thought that Aldo might be on the decline after McGregor sparked him, it’s now over five years later and yet Aldo is still winning fights. Not only is he still getting his hand raised, but he’s doing it at a different weight class, having committed himself to the UFC’s 135lbs division for the last two years. Considering Aldo has been in the UFC for over a decade, what he is doing is quite unparalleled in many ways.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265, The Morning After: At 34 years of age, Jose Aldo can still be champion

Jose Aldo should not be good anymore. The legendary Brazilian, however, is more than good. He’s a bonafide contender at 135 pounds, which doesn’t make a lick of sense, going against almost all established precedent. The 34-year-old former Featherweight kingpin put on very arguably one of his career best performances last night, battering the ultra tough Pedro Munhoz for three rounds.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor told Jose Aldo rematch at lightweight "ticks a lot of boxes"

Conor McGregor has been told by UFC legend Chael Sonnen and ESPN personality Max Kellerman to take a rematch with Jose Aldo when he returns to the octagon. McGregor and Aldo had one of the most famous fights in the history of MMA when they met for the featherweight title in December 2015, with the Irishman winning inside the first 13 seconds with a beautiful left hand.
UFCSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Pedro Munhoz

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Pedro Munhoz has mixed martial arts royalty in his crosshairs. The American Top Team standout will toe the line against former Ultimate...
UFCFanSided

UFC 265: Jose Aldo is the fighter to watch

UFC bantamweight and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is the fighter to keep an eye on in the UFC 265 co-main event. It’s been a while since Jose Aldo has been on the outside looking in when it comes to a UFC title picture, going back to his long reign as the featherweight champion.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jose Aldo believes Conor McGregor will return: “I never doubt the champions”

While they had a very heated rivalry during their one and only fight, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has come out and shown support to Conor McGregor. Aldo and McGregor had a very bitter public feud during the leadup to their UFC 196 featherweight title fight, which would see McGregor become champion with a 13-second knockout of Aldo, but now that McGregor has suffered a serious injury, Aldo is showing support and class to his former foe.
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Preview and Predictions

It has been less than five months since Francis Ngannou dethroned Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Yet, with Ngannou returning to spend time in his native Cameroon, the UFC moves forward with an interim title fight this weekend at UFC 265. Donning the marquee of the Toyota Center will be Houston’s own Derrick Lewis and Frenchman Ciryl Gane.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

Pedro Munhoz: A breakdown of the bantamweight dark horse

Pedro Munhoz is one of the dark horses of the always stacked bantamweight division. After five years of fighting as a professional, Munhoz would make the jump into the UFC in 2014. He would find mixed success against names that would eventually, like him make it to the top, fighting the likes of Raphael Assuncao, Jimmy Rivera, Rob Font, and John Dodson, before really becoming a name known to most fans.
UFCmmasucka.com

Jose Aldo’s 5 Best Performances

In a sport where longevity is scarce, Jose Aldo continues to defy the odds almost 12 years since winning his first featherweight championship at WEC 44. On Saturday, Aldo is set to face fellow ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz. With a win at UFC 265, Aldo has the opportunity to rattle...
UFCUSA Today

Jose Aldo hopes bantamweight momentum continues at UFC 265: 'It's the best weight division for me'

HOUSTON – For a while there, Jose Aldo admits he had doubts about his ability. How could he not after a 14-month stretch of three fights without a win?. Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan all got the best of the former longtime WEC and UFC featherweight champion, widely considered the best 145 pounder of all time. But Aldo finally turned the corner last time out, winning a unanimous decision against Marlon Vera in December at UFC Fight Night 183.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo looks better than ever in dominant unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz

Jose Aldo is still improving and looking better than ever after winning a dominant decision over Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event. As his pursuit of gold continues, Aldo put together a strong boxing attack that blasted away at Munhoz with numerous stinging combinations over three rounds. Aldo was fast on his feet and deadly with his hands while picking Munhoz apart to win the fight with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27 in his favor.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo releases statement following victory over “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

UFC bantamweight star Jose Aldo released a statement following his victory over his opponent, the “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 265. Aldo won a unanimous decision over Munhoz in the co-main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view. The Brazilian was able to outstrike his fellow countryman for the majority of the three rounds and take home a clear verdict on the judges’ scorecards. For Aldo, it was his second straight win after defeating Marlon Vera by decision in his last fight. He has won two straight fights now after having lost three straight fights. Despite being 34 years old and about to turn 35, Aldo seems to actually be improving and getting better as a fighter.
UFCmmasucka.com

MMASucka’s UFC 265 Staff Picks

One stacked fight card will be featured towards our MMASucka staff picks this weekend. A thrilling one it will be, as UFC 265 kicks off in just a few short hours this August 7th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This marks the UFC’s second event from the arena of 2021 and 20th promotional event inside The Lone Star State. Tonight’s main card will begin at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on pay-per-view for those subscribed to ESPN+.
UFCchatsports.com

Jose Aldo aiming for ‘great fight’ with T.J. Dillashaw in December

T.J. Dillashaw, José Aldo, Cory Sandhagen, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Moraes, Petr Yan, Marlon Vera. If Jose Aldo gets his way, he could be sharing the cage with a fellow two-time UFC champion soon. Aldo was victorious in the UFC 265 co-main event Saturday, winning a unanimous decision...
UFCSherdog

Jose Aldo Targets Late 2021 Meeting with T.J. Dillashaw After UFC 265 Triumph

After a rough beginning, Jose Aldo has found his stride in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion earned his second consecutive triumph at 135 pounds, as he showcased his skilled hands in a three-round verdict against Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. The Nova Uniao star moved to the new weight class in late 2019 and began his bantamweight tenure with losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jose Aldo ‘Romantic Kiss’ Video At UFC 265 Leaks

A video that features Jose Aldo making out with his wife Vivianne Aldo after an incredible battle at UFC 265 has recently surfaced and it’s just the kind of happy ending that many fans want to see more of. Nate Diaz Shows Off Girlfriend In Drinking Photo. In the video,...

