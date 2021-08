The Tokyo Olympics are in the books and produced some very good boxing, with good fights and plenty of names that should make waves in the pro ranks in the next few years. Team USA had its best games in years, even if a men’s gold medal remains elusive since 2004. Cuba topped the medal table with four Olympic champions and 2016 powerhouse Uzbekistan had a very disappointing games with only one medal. Without further ado, let’s look at what happened in each division.