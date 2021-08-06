Cancel
UFC

Jose Aldo’s 5 Best Performances

By Brandon Joint
mmasucka.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sport where longevity is scarce, Jose Aldo continues to defy the odds almost 12 years since winning his first featherweight championship at WEC 44. On Saturday, Aldo is set to face fellow ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz. With a win at UFC 265, Aldo has the opportunity to rattle...

UFCGwinnett Daily Post

Ciryl Gane impresses with dominant win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

While there were plenty of great performances Saturday night at UFC 265 in Houston, none were better than Ciryl Gane’s demolition of Derrick Lewis to become the UFC’s Interim Heavyweight Champion. Gane controlled the action for the entire fight. Aware of Lewis’ powerful right hand, Gane made a living through...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 card: Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz will collide this weekend (Sat., July 31, 2021) at UFC 265 from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Consider me among the analysts who thought Aldo’s move to 135 pounds was a poor decision, but the 34-year-old Brazilian quickly...
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo Wins Highlight Event's Main Card

Francis Ngannou officially has a heavyweight contender to worry about after Ciryl Gane's third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday. Any question about Gane's ability to negate Lewis' prodigious power was answered emphatically. Bon Gamin managed...
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 265: Will Pedro Munhoz wrest the torch from Jose Aldo?

There’s a very interesting dynamic to this card. Last week, Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her title defense against Juliana Pena due to contracting COVID-19. However, it has hardly been noticed for one of two reasons. Either Nunes isn’t a draw or the card is so deep that no one cares. Given Nunes is an all-time great, any card that loses her should be taking a serious hit, meaning at least a part of the truth is that she isn’t a draw, kind of along the lines of Demetrious Johnson. However, this is a deep card. Every single one of the main card fights offers a high degree of intrigue, none of the contests being easy to pick. I make no promises with my picks, but I can offer the dynamics to look for at the very least.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo - almost 35 - continues to thrive, blanks Pedro Munhoz

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, looked to continue his surprising Bantamweight run at UFC 265 tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, taking on fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Aldo was just 1-2 at 135...
UFCFanSided

Jose Aldo shows off ridiculous kickboxing skills in win over Pedro Munhoz (Video)

Jose Aldo earned a second-straight win over another UFC bantamweight contender, defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. Jose Aldo came into UFC 265 with plenty to prove if he wants to get back in the title discussion, and he made a statement in earning a unanimous decision win over the always-dangerous Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event.
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC 265

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweights have a 6-foot-5, 247-pound problem on their hands that no one has been able to address. Ciryl Gane kept his perfect professional record intact and laid claim to the interim heavyweight championship, as he brought down Derrick Lewis with punches in the third round of their UFC 265 main event on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Lewis bowed out 4:11 into Round 3, suffering his first setback in more than two years.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Matches to make for ‘Lewis vs Gane’ main card winners

UFC 265 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, which played host to an interim Heavyweight title fight that saw Ciryl Gane knockout Derrick Lewis in round three (see it here). In further action, Jose Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in a thrilling Bantamweight scrap (recap here).
UFCFanSided

UFC 265: Jose Aldo is the fighter to watch

UFC bantamweight and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is the fighter to keep an eye on in the UFC 265 co-main event. It’s been a while since Jose Aldo has been on the outside looking in when it comes to a UFC title picture, going back to his long reign as the featherweight champion.
UFCchatsports.com

Jose Aldo voices support for Conor McGregor to return from leg break: ‘I never doubt the champions’

One of Conor McGregor biggest UFC rivals hopes "The Notorious" has a full recovery from his gruesome injury and manages to get back to the cage to resume his MMA career. McGregor fractured his ankle in the final seconds of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264. He underwent emergency surgery days later in the United States and has vowed to compete again in the sport — and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who McGregor memorably beat at UFC 194, believes the Irishman will be successful if his mind is in the right place.

