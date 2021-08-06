Jose Aldo’s 5 Best Performances

There’s a very interesting dynamic to this card. Last week, Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her title defense against Juliana Pena due to contracting COVID-19. However, it has hardly been noticed for one of two reasons. Either Nunes isn’t a draw or the card is so deep that no one cares. Given Nunes is an all-time great, any card that loses her should be taking a serious hit, meaning at least a part of the truth is that she isn’t a draw, kind of along the lines of Demetrious Johnson. However, this is a deep card. Every single one of the main card fights offers a high degree of intrigue, none of the contests being easy to pick. I make no promises with my picks, but I can offer the dynamics to look for at the very least.