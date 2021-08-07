Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Big Brother Canada vs Big Brother USA Results

By Jeremy Brand
mmasucka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event aired live on FITE TV. The event featured your favorite stars from the various season of Big Brother. From BB Canada, Adam Pike, Jon Pardy and more graced the ring. And from BB USA, fans saw Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez and more. Check out full Big Brother Canada...

mmasucka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Josh Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother Canada#Dallas#Def#Combat#Bb Canada#Bb Usa#Big Brother Usa#Maccarone#Decision Jozea Flores#Decision Jeremy#Mma Sucka#Thefightbuzz Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Tacha Akide, Esther Agunbiade on Big Brother alliance

On The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers saw how powerful the Big Brother alliance could be thanks to various competitors from that show teaming with other veterans for the season. It helped multiple players reach the final due to staying with the alliance. Several rookies from international Big Brother shows will...
TV & VideosCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” Week 3 Recap

HOLLYWOOD—Fractures are happening people in the “Big Brother 23” home. After a first week that was chaotic thanks to Frenchie, the second week saw that HOH get the boot. Yup, Frenchie was evicted by a vote of 11-1 with Derek F being the sole vote for his pal. Xavier is the new HOH! He didn’t look like he wanted to win, but this is historic, this is the first time in BB history that two African-American males have won HOH back-to-back people. However, the plan was put into motion to get another meathead out of the game, this time in Brent. Here’s the thing, I think the teams twist is a nice idea, but if you’re going to implement such a plan it’s NOT a bad idea to throw a few hiccups into the mix.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Wildcard Twist Coming To An End

The Big Brother 23 Wildcard twist is in its final week as the Jokers, Aces, Kings, and Queens prepare for their final WC battle later today in the Big Brother house. One last hurrah and then they’re off on their own, or maybe not as far as the teams are concerned.
TV ShowsThe Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: Is Whitney the New Target?

Big Brother needs targets to cause drama. It's the name of the game, and Sunday's new episode threatened to change the game in a big way. We kicked off with Christian in power after winning the Head of Household competition, keeping himself, Sarah Beth, Alyssa, and Xavier safe for the week.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stars Appearing On Main Event This Week

WWE NXT Superstars will be in action during this Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode on Hulu. Tonight’s pre-RAW Main Event tapings featured the following matches:. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. Jones is currently competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and will face Trey Baxter in...
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

ONE: Battleground II Media Day (Folayang, Ngalani, and more)

ONE Championship warriors showcase their skills at ONE: Battleground II. This is a tape-delayed event that went down from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which airs Friday, August 13th. Combatants on this card engaged in Q&A ahead of their respective bouts at the ONE: Battleground II Media Day. In the ONE:...
Tenniskiss951.com

Will Smith Plays Serena And Venus Williams’ Father In New Film

In the new Warner Bros. film King Richard, Will Smith will be playing the role of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams. According to the studio, per ESPN, “The film will focus on the upbringing of the two transcendent athletes (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton) through the lens of ‘an undeterred father’ with a ‘relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game.'”
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Harrison Joins Daddy In Italy?

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) arrest has immediate implications. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) recently confirmed that he’s not Harrison Locke’s (Kellen Enriquez) biological father. So, on a legal basis, does Harrison become a ward of the court?. It’s fair to wonder in the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a twisted on-screen persona but she recently broke her character backstage. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She recently celebrated her birthday backstage and was seen being surprised with a birthday cake on last night’s Monday Night Raw. She went on to thank her colleagues and friends for making her day special. Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?

Comments / 0

Community Policy