Big Brother Canada vs Big Brother USA Results

HOLLYWOOD—Fractures are happening people in the “Big Brother 23” home. After a first week that was chaotic thanks to Frenchie, the second week saw that HOH get the boot. Yup, Frenchie was evicted by a vote of 11-1 with Derek F being the sole vote for his pal. Xavier is the new HOH! He didn’t look like he wanted to win, but this is historic, this is the first time in BB history that two African-American males have won HOH back-to-back people. However, the plan was put into motion to get another meathead out of the game, this time in Brent. Here’s the thing, I think the teams twist is a nice idea, but if you’re going to implement such a plan it’s NOT a bad idea to throw a few hiccups into the mix.