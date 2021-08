Fernando Tatis Jr. is happy in San Diego, and why wouldn’t he be?. He’s surrounded by a wealth of talented players and a front office that’s clearly committed to winning a World Series; the offseason of high-level talent acquisition has been spectacular for Padres fans. And the Padres are, obviously, happy that Tatis is happy. And they’re happy that their fans are happy with Tatis — his jersey ranked fourth in sales among all MLB players in 2020. So the player and the club reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep the rising superstar in town for a long, long time. The terms, as reported by multiple sources: 14 years, $340 million.