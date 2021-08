If you served in Afghanistan or know someone who did, say a prayer of gratitude. Can you imagine giving your life for a country that is now crumbling in front of our eyes?. The Taliban seized two Afghan provincial capitals on Sunday, including the strategically crucial northern city of Kunduz, a key commercial city and strategic hub. Since the United States withdrawal began, the Taliban have captured more than half of Afghanistan’s 400-odd districts. Their attacks on provincial capitals violates the 2020 peace deal between the Taliban and the U.S. Under that deal, which precipitated the American withdrawal from the country, the Taliban committed to not attacking provincial centers like Kunduz. So much for commitments.