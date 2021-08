Filters can do wonders for your landscape photography when used correctly. That said, it does not mean simply using any sort of filter will cut it. There are different types of filters with different functions, and using them without properly understanding their impact will only hurt your photography. Take for instance a screw-type filter versus a slide-in filter. You might think that they differ only in shape, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Landscape photographer Mark Denney talks more about this in today’s video. It’s a must-watch if you’re looking to invest in filters for your photography: