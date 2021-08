The Cincinnati Reds completed a four-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates following a 3-2 victory Sunday at the Great American Ballpark in Ohio. The Pirates were outscored 31-9 in the series, and have now dropped 12 consecutive games in Cincinnati. Starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, recently acquired from Atlanta, allowed three earned runs on six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his first home run in more than a month with a solo shot in the sixth inning. He had two of the Bucs six hits.