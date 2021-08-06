Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meet Southern's trio of players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By SCOTT RABALAIS
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• MEL BLOUNT, CB (1989) Claim to fame: Part of the same draft as fellow Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, Blount was a key piece of Pittsburgh’s famed “Steel Curtain” defense. A prototypical cornerback, Blount was NFL defensive MVP in 1975 and helped the Steelers to their first four Super Bowl titles. Named to the NFL’s 75th anniversary all-time team, Blount was NFL director of player relations from 1983-90.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Southern#Mvp#Steelers#Cb S#Phoenix Arizona Cardinals#Fortier High School#Wr#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWATE

How to watch Peyton Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday, August 8, Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to cap off his legendary career in the NFL. The enshrinement for the Class of 2021 begins at 7 p.m. and Manning is slated third in order of speeches after Drew Pearson and Tom Flores.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers make a roster move in preparation for the Eagles preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to manipulate their 90-man offseason roster in hopes of getting the absolute best out of their roster during their four game preseason. The latest transaction the team has made was waiving defensive lineman Calvin Taylor injured, and signing offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon. Pridgeon was in Pittsburgh...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Games Today: Is there preseason football on Sunday?

Is there an NFL preseason football game on Sunday? After the Hall of Fame game kicked off the NFL preseason on Thursday, is there another NFL game on TV today?. Is there football on Sunday, and if so, what channel is the NFL game on today?. Despite the Hall of...
NFLthepewterplank.com

Buccaneers: Ronde Barber not being in the Hall of Fame is criminal

Buccaneers great Ronde Barber belongs in the Hall of Fame. For Buccaneers fans, especially in recent seasons, the weeks surrounding Hall of Fame induction are especially difficult. Yes, the Bucs have some all-time greats in the exclusive club for the best NFL players of all time, but the absence of Ronde Barber stings.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Week: Three Cowboys, Two Classes

The old "Cowboys bias" theory long floated about the Pro Football Hall of Fame is officially buried, further put to rest by next week's enshrinement of three more Dallas legends. But how do the folks in Canton, Ohio plan to cram two classes into one weekend?. With a "home delivery"...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLouterbanksvoice.com

Throwback: Roman Gabriel Show Pro Football Hall Of Fame

It’s a Pro Football hall of Fame Throwback ! Roman had the opportunity to sit down with PFHOF’s Rams Jack Youngblood, Seahawks Steve Largent, Vikings Paul Krause. Three of the greatest in NFL history sit down on the Roman Gabriel Show. The Roman Gabriel Show Radio Program can be heard...
NFLESPN

2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinees

Modern-era enshrinees from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020:. Steve Atwater, Safety 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets. Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers. Steve Hutchinson, Guard 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans. Edgerrin James, Running...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker Talks ‘The Knock’

Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker Talks ‘The Knock’. We’ve all seen how much impact the news of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame has meant to the players. Now get to hear it from the other end of the perspective! Tune-in to watch Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker discuss what it means to deliver the news to someone that they’ve been enshrined into Canton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy