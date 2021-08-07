Seymour welcomes a lot of new teachers this school year
An alumna, a former corporate employee and a recent college athlete are among the 70 new Seymour Community School Corp. staff members for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Brandon Harpe said that number includes certified and classified employees. The corporation was able to hire additional staff with ESSER funds with the goal of decreasing class size and add programming to combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.www.tribtown.com
Comments / 0