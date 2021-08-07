Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday
TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Friday at the Tokyo Games:. Women — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia, 21-15, 21-16, for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.www.telegraphherald.com
