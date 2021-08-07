Cancel
Sports

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Friday at the Tokyo Games:. Women — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia, 21-15, 21-16, for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Here’s where the next 5 Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – The International Olympic Committee has already identified host cities for a handful of the upcoming Olympic games, so if you have your sites set on future games — or are just eager to take in the scenery on TV — here’s where we can expect to see the Olympic flame reside in the years ahead.
The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Auburn Caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics With Six Medals, Three Gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but first here’s...
The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) Fourteen individual men’s races produced gold medalists at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, and each one of those champions had a story. It’s hard to compare so many different races when each of the winners are achieving the best results of their lives in the process, but a few of the races really moved the needle and inspired fans watching around the world.
Cal Women's Rowing Enjoys Successful Olympics

The Cal women's rowing program brought home three medals – including two golds – at the recently completed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's the most medals – and golds – the program has secured in a single Olympics in history. "I'm just really happy for the kids that earned the...

