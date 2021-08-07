Roll the Dice on Some Risky Noods with this Yahtzee Cup Noodles Special Edition
It’s a primary source of nutrition for poor college students and those looking for a quick meal, and it only makes sense that Cup Noodles would pair up with another icon that requires a cup—Yahtzee. The Yahtzee Cup Noodles Special Edition lets you “shake, score, and shout” when you get the perfect combination of flavours. The new special edition joins the growing list of themed Yahtzee games.manofmany.com
