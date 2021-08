The dedicated volunteers of the St. Leo's Parish School have pulled off another amazing fundraising event with the Back to School Truckload Sale in Ridgway this weekend. On Friday, hundreds gathered at the North Broad Street Fire Hall, beginning at 3 p.m., for the sale of clothing and other goods, including bikes, until 6 p.m. For those that missed it on Friday, it opens on Saturday at 9 a.m. until sold out.