Banner County, NE

*Updated* Local and State Resources Work to Control a Wildfire in Banner County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large wildfire broke out Aug. 5, around 7 p.m., in Banner County southeast of Harrisburg. Multiple state agencies and local resources are working to control the fire. “The winds have shifted around blowing out of the southeast,” said Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Agency director. “It’s blowing everything straight back, where we were staged, so we had to move our staging twice already today (Aug. 6).”

