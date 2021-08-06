Meet New meeting Join a meeting Hangouts 4 of 4,968 Ridgway Animal Haven "Auction for Pups" begins at noon at St. Boniface on Saturday

Vendors, 50/50, basket drawings, and food will be available at the St. Boniface Parish School cafeteria on Main Street in Kersey on Saturday, August 7, beginning at noon to support the Ridgway Animal Haven. The area's only "no-kill" shelter, which also coordinates an enormous spay and neutering program for stray cats, invites everyone to come on out and support them during the event. A grand opening of the new Shelter on Rocky Top Road in Ridgway Township will take place on September 11, beginning at Noon to show off the new headquarters and hopefully find some of the animals' "Fur-Ever" homes. Everyone is invited to attend.