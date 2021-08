Democratic U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, a 2006 College and 2009 Law School graduate, is expected to enter the United States Senate race for Pennsylvania. On July 28, Washington-based newspaper Roll Call reported that Lamb will announce his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat on Aug. 6 at a Pittsburgh union hall for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Lamb has expressed interest in the seat as redistricting in Pennsylvania after the 2020 Census could erase his current position. The announcement comes as incumbent Senator Pat Toomey will not run for reelection and has opted to retire in 2022.