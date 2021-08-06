Cancel
‘Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard’: Legal Expert Weighs In As Scott Peterson Could Testify In Kristin Smart Case

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — A courtroom conundrum could bring two of California’s most notorious criminal cases into the same courtroom. CBS13 talked with Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel for some legal perspective on the surprising move by Paul Flores’ defense team. The attorney of the main suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart is planning to call convicted killer Scott Peterson to testify at an upcoming preliminary hearing.

