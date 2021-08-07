‘An absolute miracle’ — Sturdivant shares amazing story of COVID recovery

HIGH POINT

When Maj. Gary Sturdivant spoke to the High Point Rotary Club last week and said he was happy to be there, he wasn’t just being polite.

Considering what he’s been through the past eight months — a life-and-death battle against COVID-19 that could’ve, and probably should’ve, killed him — he’s happy to be anywhere these days. Just ask him, and he’ll gladly tell you all about it.

“I’ll share it with anybody that has ears and will listen to me about how wonderful the Lord is,” Sturdivant told his fellow Rotarians. “I believe that’s the only reason I’m still here.”

Sturdivant and his wife, Beth — who joined him for the Rotary meeting — served as commanding officers of The Salvation Army of High Point from 2018 until June 2020, when they were reassigned to Charlotte. During their stint in High Point, Sturdivant was a member of High Point Rotary, which earned him an invitation to return to the club and share his harrowing, but inspiring, journey.

The ordeal began last Dec. 4, when Sturdivant realized he’d lost his senses of taste and smell, a classic COVID symptom. Sure enough, he and his wife both tested positive, and they stayed home to ride out the duration of the illness. On Dec. 9, a Wednesday, Sturdivant felt so good that he told his wife he believed the disease had already left him.

“And by that Saturday,” he told Rotarians, “I couldn’t breathe.”

At his wife’s insistence, Sturdivant drove to the hospital in Matthews and checked in at the emergency department. His blood oxygen level was 74%, well below the normal range of 95% to 100%. He was admitted and taken straight to ICU.

“They put me in a wheelchair,” he said, “and that’s about the last thing I remember.”

By the following day, Sturdivant was worse.

“My situation became grave,” he said. “They told me, ‘We’re going to have to put you on a ventilator.’ ”

Sturdivant would spend 38 days on that ventilator. At one point, his blood actually stopped flowing.

“I was considered a loss of life — I actually took my last breath here on Earth and passed away,” he said. “They stabilized me by going straight to my jugular and getting my blood flowing again.”

On two occasions, Sturdivant pulled the tube out of his throat, but he believes God had his hand on him and didn’t let him die. The first time, a pulmonologist and nurse spent 55 minutes pumping air into his lungs to keep him alive, he said.

Weeks later, when Sturdivant had come off the ventilator and reunited with the pulmonologist, the doctor told him what had happened, and Sturdivant said, “I’ll be indebted to you for the rest of my life.”

What the doctor said next still gives Sturdivant chills.

“Some of you know that in The Salvation Army, members of our congregations are called soldiers,” he explained. “So this doctor looked at me and said, ‘You don’t need to thank me. God healed you — I was just his soldier.’ ”

Sturdivant still marvels at just how close to death he came. One nurse told him, “Thirty-eight days on a ventilator? We just don’t see this kind of recovery, Mr. Gary — you’re an absolute miracle.”

Another nurse told him he had been the color of her scrubs — blue — and his oxygen level was at 34. She couldn’t believe he was still alive.

Altogether, Sturdivant spent 70 days in the hospital before finally being discharged. Today, he still has significant scarring in his lungs, which causes shortness of breath, but his breathing has gradually improved and, Sturdivant believes, will continue to improve.

Meanwhile, at age 55, Sturdivant has a new mission — sharing his miracle with others.

He’s not just sharing the story with friends, though, as he did at High Point Rotary. He’s also sharing it with total strangers, such as the motorcycle rider Sturdivant met in the bathroom of a small restaurant in Lexington. Turns out he’d had COVID, too, and the two men bonded over their mutual ordeals. They took a photo together, exchanged phone numbers, and talked a couple of times after their meeting.

A few weeks later, the biker had to be hospitalized again and died. When Sturdivant talked to the man’s widow, she told him, “His last wish was that you do his service if he passes away.” Sturdivant complied.

To this day, any time he goes to a restaurant, Sturdivant asks his waiter or waitress the same question: “Do you believe in miracles?”

Some do, some don’t. Some don’t know how to answer.

“Then I say to them, ‘Let me tell you a story,’ and I tell people about the amazing healing transformation power of God,” Sturdivant told the Rotarians.

“I believe several of you in this room went to your knees praying for me, so thank you. The power of God through the Lord Jesus Christ is amazing, and when his people get together and pray for one another, amazing things happen. That’s the reason I’m able to stand before you today.”

Following Sturdivant’s presentation, one Rotarian after another approached him with hugs, handshakes and kind words, thanking him for sharing his story.

They didn’t really have to thank him, though. He was just being a loyal soldier.