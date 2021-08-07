Cancel
Replacement faucet search leads to several sites

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: We have a pair of 1950s bathroom sinks. We're looking to replace one hot-water handle, which is stripped. Our plumber tells us the replacement part is unavailable. He also tells us that, because of the age of the sink, the entire faucet can't be replaced because of its size and that we'll need to buy two new sinks and new faucets. We like the "retro" look. Can you help? Also, a couple of small pieces in the corner of the tile floor are missing. How can we find replacements?

