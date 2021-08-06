Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mystery House

giantbomb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery House, or Mystery House I (ミステリーハウスI) as it is written in Japanese on the box, is an adventure game developed by Micro Cabin in June 1982 for the Sharp MZ-80B followed by various ports for other computers [4]. The game has the player navigating around traps and mechanisms through the use of an English verb-noun text parser while trying to locate a valuable diamond hidden inside a mansion. While Micro Cabin's Mystery House is clearly inspired by the seminal Mystery House created by On-Line Systems in 1980, sharing the same name and similar gameplay, it bares no connection to that title nor its official Japanese port created by StarCraft in 1983. A direct sequel to Micro Cabin's Mystery House was released later in the same year called Mystery House II.

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Hardware#Software#Electronics#Overview Mystery House#Japanese#Micro Cabin#On Line Systems#Starcraft#Development Micro Cabin#Akiba Pc Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Layton’s Mystery Journey+

THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 10TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALLMENT! Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Help Kat and company discover clues, unravel mysteries, deduce the truth, and solve original puzzles! Redecorate the agency and redress Kat in various outfits to suit the case at hand (or your mood). With twelve intriguing cases, seven multi-millionaires, and one whopper of a conspiracy, will Kat ever be able to find the missing professor? Full of ingenious challenges, charming characters and clever plot twists, the latest Layton instalment will prove to you beyond a shadow of doubt that the truth IS stranger than fiction! Game Features · Modern, female protagonist · The largest collection of puzzles in any Layton Series title · New cast of characters (and some favourites from the past) · High-quality, visually rich gaming experience · Customizable costumes and room décor · Additional minigames · Offline play after initial download *This game can be played in English, French and Spanish. Other languages cannot be selected in your region.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Venus the Flytrap

Venus the Flytrap is a 1990 side-scrolling shooter-platformer from Core Design and Gremlin Graphics. The player, as the eponymous robot insect, moves across a number of stages earning power-ups and destroying rival cybernetic bugs. Venus can use its wings to make large jumps from platform to platform, and occasionally will...
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

A fantastic bookend to the Crossbell Arc

Disclaimer: This review is based on the Geofront Fan Translation patch on the Joyoland PC copy of Ao no Kiseki. While in the middle of my playthrough, a western release was announced by NISA. Instead of waiting until 2023 for that release, I decided to finish my playthrough on the fan patched version and review that experience.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Beast is a platform game published by Psygnosis, originally for the Amiga, but later ported to many other systems. It is most notable for its graphics, which were extremely high quality for the time. The cover art was painted by famous artist Roger Dean. While it received generally positive reviews, the main criticism of the title was it is brutally high level of difficulty and lack of any form of continues.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Super Cars II

Produced by Magnetic Fields, Super Cars 2 is a top down racer, published by Gremlin Graphics Software Ltd in 1991 on the Amiga and Atari ST. This game went to be the basis for Supercars International on the PC. It is linked to other Magnetic Fields games including: Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge, Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge 2, Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge 3 and Super Cars.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Domino Master

Domino Master is a collection of five different Domino games. The game was originally released for PC in 2004, then via Xbox Live in 2008. The five game modes that appear in Domino Master are: 'Straight', 'All Fives', 'All Threes', 'Fives and Threes', and 'Mexican Train'; as well as this, players can choose to use their own custom rule sets. The game includes a variety of Domino sets including double sixes, double nines, or double twelve domino configurations.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Lost in the world of Omno

I appreciate it when a game just throws you into a situation and just says here is the button you push to explore. No frills or grand story needed. That is fairly close to what this game is going for. Sure some bits and pieces of lore are scattered around but a lot like Journey this is a game about experiencing a whole other world.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Halo Infinite download size leaks again

Modern games get released boasting remarkable download sizes that would make the titles of yesteryear clutch their pearls and make good use of the fainting couch. Halo Infinite is no different from its brethren and will reportedly weigh in at about 97,24 GB. Previous reports gleaned from Xbox Live Brazil...
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Utopia: The Creation of a Nation

Utopia: The Creation of a Nation (often referred to as simply Utopia) is a real-time strategy game set in the far future across various distant planets. The goal of the game is to create a colony, build it up by collecting resources and creating new structures, raising armies to take down enemy forces (unique to each planet and each scenario) and reaching a sufficiently high quality of life to achieve "Utopia" status. At which point, the player has cleared the scenario and can move onto the next.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Axiom Verge 2 Out Now for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games announced Axiom Verge 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. View the launch trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Axiom Verge 2 is a...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Axiom Verge 2 review

What is it? An open-ended platformer set in an intricate alien environment. Reviewed on Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2060. I can remember the last time I felt excited for a Metroidvania. It was Axiom Verge, a game inspired more by the original Metroid than the other half of the equation, Symphony of the Night. Like Metroid, Axiom was set in a dark, mysterious world that felt particularly open to investigation, in part thanks to a device called the Axiom Disruptor. This was a gun that let you ‘hack’ parts of the game world, turning foes into friends or clearing glitched-out obstacles. Never mind that it was really another disguised key in a genre crammed with overt and covert locks, it gave the illusion of letting the player mess rebelliously with the game code.
Portland, ORorartswatch.org

LitWatch Monthly: Mystery and Metaphysics

If you’ve heard it once you’ve heard it a hundred times: “If a movie is great, it’s probably based on a book.” While this definitely isn’t always the case, we often find that our favorite films, musicals, and television shows have at least some roots or inspirations embedded deeply in the literary world. From J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and George R.R. Martin’s ever-popular Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire) television adaptation to lesser-known gems like Ukranian-Jewish author Irène Némirovsky’s French novel Suite Française (an excellent film adaptation set in 1940s France featuring Michelle Williams, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Margot Robbie), books have and surely always will be asserting their way onto the big screen.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Mystery Halloween Drinks

In anticipation of Halloween, MTN DEW announced the launch of the newest iteration of its limited-time flavor, MTN DEW Voo-Dew™. This marks the third year the brand is debuting a mystery flavor. MTN DEW is inviting fans to uncover the new mystery flavor of its Halloween-themed MTN DEW Voo-Dew variant....
Technologygiantbomb.com

The Community Spotlight 2021.08.07

This Community Spotlight is not directed by Leonard Nimoy. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight! I, @zombiepie, am once again your host as we look back at the latest community-created efforts from the last week. This week, a lot of new stuff hit the site.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Sniper Elite VR Steam (via Oculus Quest 2 Air Link) Review

The Sniper Elite series of games have been around for quite some time now. I’ve been happy to follow it from one iteration to the next (well perhaps less happy with the Nazi Zombie Army editions… but that’s just my personal taste). So when I saw a VR version was coming out I was quite naturally excited. The first thing I will say is that there is arguably more of an emphasis on story here. While the standard game follows a story… it feels more like briefing to briefing etc, whilst Sniper Elite VR actually brings you into the missions via the recollections of your character. You get to see you and your family enjoying the freedom you fought for as you then remember the challenges you went through to secure that freedom.
Video Gamesthewestsidegazette.com

Steam VR Beta To Allow Users To Arrange Desktop Windows Inside Virtual World

WASHINGTON — American video game developer Valve’s Steam VR software has announced that users can now add floating desktop windows inside Virtual Reality games. This feature will allow the users to watch other apps without leaving the virtual reality game. The new feature is a helpful addition, allowing players to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy