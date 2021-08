Kyle Larson held off teammate Chase Elliott in the closing laps of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race to take his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year. Larson took control of the race with 27 laps to go after passing Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 34 laps. The No. 5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver then came upon lapped traffic, however, slowing him down as the hard-charging No. 9 Camaro ZL1 of Elliott made up ground behind. Elliott then passed Truex Jr. for second with nine laps remaining before setting his sights on his teammate and fellow Chevy driver.