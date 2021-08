Probably one of the most interesting facets of food and restaurants is their history. The invention of recipes and the origins of famous restaurants is quite fascinating when thinking about the countless wars some locations have survived, along with the popular chefs associated with these restaurants. In fact, Guinness World Records is devoted to honoring restaurants that have spanned time, history, and, sadly, ruin. And little did we know, the coveted title of the world's oldest restaurant actually belongs to an eatery located in the heart of Madrid, Spain, called Restaurante Botín, per Guinness World Records.