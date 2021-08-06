Cancel
Former Republican congressman to join staff of January 6 committee

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Rep. Denver Riggleman is joining the staff of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the third Republican that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has added to the panel that GOP leadership has attacked as a partisan endeavor. Riggleman -- a former Virginia congressman...

