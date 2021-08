Welcome to the Monday Finish! Let’s get you on course. Sometimes it’s helpful when the golfers just tell us how to do the job. So it was particularly worthwhile to hear Jessica Korda speak post-round on Saturday. She’d just finished her final round at the Olympics and was preparing to go out and watch her sister Nelly Korda try to seal the deal. Nelly was chasing Olympic gold, an accomplishment that would cap a season in which she had already won three times and ascended to world No. 1.