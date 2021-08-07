IN THE GARDEN: Discoloration on climbing hydrangea not life-threatening — but worth investigating

Q: We planted two variegated climbing hydrangeas last summer on trellises at our house in Bentonville. I nursed them through the extreme cold in February by covering them with pieces of tarp and hanging a light bulb off each trellis. They came back this spring but have these brown edges on the leaves and vines, even on this year's new growth. They face about 30 degrees east of north and receive some morning sun but not much direct sunlight after that. Considering what we paid for these, we'd really like them to thrive. The yew bushes and vincas and impatiens beside them seem to be doing fine. Any suggestions?