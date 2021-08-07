Home warranty helps if home inspection waived

You have decided on a big step in your life: you are selling a house! You expected the search for a customer to take a very long time, but you were lucky! You quickly found a buyer who fits the terms of the sale, so it’s time to pack. However, before you take out the last box from your, now-former home, wait for the home inspection. Most buyers decide to seek the expert opinion of this inspection before signing the final contract. This inspection doesn’t evaluate you, but they give an opinion on the complete condition of the building. Based on his expert opinion, the customer knows what to do next. It often happens that after receiving the analysis, the buyer withdraws from the contract or asks for a reduction in the total amount due to the houses’ condition.