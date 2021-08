Your dog deserves tasty treats and you deserve to feel good knowing those treats are healthy for them. Luckily, sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins, nutrients, and fiber, which can all be beneficial to your little pooch. Whether you need a hearty treat to feed them during training sessions or just as a snack, dog treats are a yummy way to reward your pet. And with so many different brand names of sweet potato dog treats on the market, it might be hard to tell the winners from the duds. With that in mind, we're here to help you find the best ones for you and your four-legged friend. Keep reading on to find some of our favorite sweet potato dog treats.