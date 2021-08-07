Assemble-your-own furniture shaking its bad rap

There are plenty of pod coffeemakers out there these days. I've used several of them with various results; for me, they've won more on convenience and ease rather than coffee quality. Often the way the machines work prevents getting the kind of rich, intense coffee drinking experience that true afficionados favor. For most people, being disappointed in results would just lead to abandoning pod makers as a preferred method of brewing, but Courtney Adeleye is not most people. She had a vision that she could create a pod coffeemaker that could do both, and Cool Coffee Clique was born. The entrepreneur was no stranger to business building success. Before creating Cool Coffee Clique, Adeleye was running the day-to-day operations as founder & CEO of The Mane Choice Hair Solution and Foolproof Body. In addition, she was taking care of her family and concentrating on scaling her brands.