Assemble-your-own furniture shaking its bad rap
The pair of side chairs I ordered arrived in boxes so flat I thought surely I had gotten the wrong items. Then again, I usually order furniture that comes assembled. I had ordered the matching set of midcentury, azure-blue (to go with an area rug), accent armchairs for our upstairs TV room. I found them online after narrowing my search to six candidates. This took a while. A search for blue accent chairs on the Overstock website surfaced 763 options. This probably makes me sound old but remember when your choice of furniture was limited to the stores you could drive to?www.arkansasonline.com
