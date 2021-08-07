Helpful Hints

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.