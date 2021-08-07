Mary Frances (Gatton) Murphy Liebert

Mary Frances Liebert, age 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 28, 2021 at Nazareth Home. She was born Feb. 4, 1930 on a farm near Caneyville, Kentucky. She began a lifelong love of learning and later teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Goff, Kentucky. Mary Frances began her career teaching Home Economics at Sinking Fork High School near Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Most of her career was spent as an elementary school teacher in Louisville, Kentucky at Alex R. Kennedy, Hawthorne, & Klondike elementary schools.