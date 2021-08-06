Cancel
Video Games

Metroid Dread studio promises similar exploration “flexibility” to Super Metroid

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development team behind has put out its fourth Dread Report, focusing on the history of the Metroid series and how the new game will honour the 35 year old saga. The report, which you can read here, mainly focuses on the 2D outings including 1986’s original Metroid for the Family Computer Disk System. In a part of the report looking at 1992’s Metroid II: Return of Samus for the Game Boy, we’re also reminded of the Chozo civilization, and teased that we could be seeing them make an appearance in the new game.

