Metroid Dread studio promises similar exploration “flexibility” to Super Metroid

A game like the original Metroid can be difficult to play without putting yourself in the right state of mind. It is very much a game of its era, which is not to say that Metroid has aged poorly, but its approach to game design is no longer contemporary. Metroid is an exploration-based video game where you have no map, no sense of direction, and nothing in the way of “quality of life.” Samus starts with 30 Health every time you Game Over, checkpoints are scarce enough to hardly matter, and repeating backgrounds all but guarantee you were getting lost on the regular. All of this adds to Metroid’s uniquely oppressive atmosphere, making it one of Nintendo’s least accessible NES games.