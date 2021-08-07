Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels rally for 4-3 victory over Dodgers in 10 innings

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I193F_0bKbHJC100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaAwL_0bKbHJC100

Despite missing injured All-Stars Mike Trout and Jared Walsh, the Los Angeles Angels are still finding ways to win.

José Iglesias' double in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run and the bullpen held the Los Angeles Dodgers in check as the Angels rallied to win 4-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

“Overall a great team win for us,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Our guys are pitching really well. Overall we've been able to match things up late in the game.”

The Angels lead the majors with a .690 winning percentage in one-run games (20-9).

While the Halos have excelled in one-run games, the Dodgers woes' in extra innings continue. The Dodgers are 1-12 in extras and have dropped 11 straight. The big league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969.

Iglesias also homered for the Angels, who have won three of the four games in this year’s Freeway Series. He led off the 10th with a double down the right-field line off Garrett Cleavinger (2-4) to score Jo Adell, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second.

Jack Mayfield, who tied it at 2 with a solo shot in the sixth, added an insurance run in the 10th with a bloop RBI single to right. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy tried to make an over-the-shoulder running grab but the ball squirted out of his glove.

The Dodgers still managed to make things interesting in the bottom half. Muncy's single to right moved Justin Turner to third base. After Albert Pujols struck out, Corey Seager nearly won it when he connected on a fastball by Raisel Iglesias, but it ended up as a sacrifice fly to score Turner as Brandon Marsh caught the ball on the warning track in center.

Chris Taylor lined a single to put runners at first and second before Raisel Iglesias got AJ Pollock to ground into a force out at third for his 24th save.

While many will be quick to point to the Dodgers' woes in extra innings, manager Dave Roberts saw plenty of missed opportunities. The defending World Series champions left 11 on base and were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

“People are quick to look at how the game finished, but if you look at it, we had scoring opportunities and situational opportunities that we didn’t convert,” he said. “When you can tack on a run here or there it changes the complexion of the game.”

Austin Warren (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings for his first major league win. Four Angels relievers combined to allow only four hits and an unearned run in five innings.

“Warren was the difference maker for us tonight. He was emotionally under control, had good stuff and makeup,” Maddon said.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Pujols' grounder drove in Mookie Betts. They extended their lead to two in the fourth when a one-out single by Betts brought home Pollock, who drew a leadoff walk.

The Angels rallied to tie it at 2 on solo shots by José Iglesias and Mayfield in the fifth and sixth. Mayfield’s drive over the center field wall was his seventh homer since the All-Star break, which is second in the AL.

FOR STARTERS

David Price retired the first nine Angels hitters before David Fletcher led off the fourth with a double. The left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, his second-longest start of the season, and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four.

“I could have gone deeper into the game, but gave up two big hits and that was the difference for us,” Price said.

Patrick Sandoval labored through five innings for the Angels but was able to limit the damage to two runs. He allowed seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The left-hander's best job of pitching out of a jam came in the fifth. Muncy led off with a double and advanced to third on Pujols' grounder, but Sandoval got Seager to ground weakly to second and then got Taylor looking to get out of the inning.

GAMER

Plate umpire Gabe Morales took a 98 mph fastball from Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly in the chest during Iglesias' at-bat in the seventh. Kelly and catcher Austin Barnes got their signals crossed after it appeared Barnes was expecting a breaking ball and missed it.

Morales was stunned for a minute but remained in the game.

LATE DEBUT

Dodgers infielder Trea Turner, acquired in last week’s trade with Washington, was activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols. He came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning but fouled out to the catcher.

Roberts said Turner will be the primary second baseman. He is expected to get his first start on Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Walsh (right intercostal strain) is continuing to do fielding drills without any setbacks and could be activated this weekend. ... RHP Andrew Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after RHP Steve Cishek was placed on the bereavement list.

Dodgers: Betts left in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. ... LHP Victor González (right knee inflammation) was placed on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 4. ... RHP Jimmy Nelson will have season-ending elbow surgery and a right flexor tendon repair after moving to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (13-3, 3.40 ERA) is tied for the major league lead in wins but allowed five runs in five innings in a May 7 loss to the Angels. RHP Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.12 ERA) has won both his starts since joining the Angels rotation on July 25.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

364K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Gabe Morales
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Montreal Expos#Gamer Plate#Triple A Salt Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBNew York Post

Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl takes down fan who ran on the field during game

A Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl might have made the play of the game on Sunday when she tackled a fan who had run onto the field mid ballgame. The Dodgers were winning convincingly 6-1 against crosstown rivals The Angels, when a streaker stormed onto the field, leading security on a wild chase across the diamond and outfield, out-juking some staff to wild cheers from the fans.
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers ball girl hilariously decks streaker over a wall

It was a Highway Series over the weekend in Southern California between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. Sunday’s series finale was a thrill for Dodgers fans as their team won 8-2, but the ball girl was the real MVP on the day. One fan decided to streak...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy