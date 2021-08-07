Two arrested on drug-related charges
Police searching for two people wanted on Jackson Circuit Court warrants uncovered drug activity Thursday at a hotel on Seymour’s east side. Brian Christopher Willman, 37, of Seymour and Lindsey Renee Grigsby, 34, of Anderson initially were being sought by police on the warrants — Willman for failing to appear for sentencing on three Level 2 counts of dealing in a controlled substance and Grigsby for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.www.tribtown.com
