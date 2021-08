Ben Simmons trade rumors continue on during NBA Free Agency as we cook up and bring you the latest Sixers rumors. It’s been quite the NBA offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers with Ben Simmons rumors popping off everyday. On today’s show, host Chase Senior brings you the latest Sixers news and rumors, which includes a report from ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who said Ben Simmons isn’t answering the Sixers’ calls and is even willing to sit out of NBA Training Camp if the Sixers don’t pull off a Ben Simmons trade. We explore that and take a took at two Ben Simmons trade ideas, which include De’Aaron Fox or Collin Sexton teaming up with Tyrese Maxey in the 76ers’ backcourt.