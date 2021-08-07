Cancel
Public Health

The Latest: New US virus cases top 100K, 1st time in months

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge. Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

