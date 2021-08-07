356 East Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2002666. GOT DREAMS? Bring your toys for a day of fun and adventure, backs up to Mattowoman creek, which makes for an even greater opportunity for quality wildlife to experience, and who doesn't want the ability to hunt their own land. If nature is your thing, imagine the area you can cover on this piece of property. Raw Land with no recorded perc on file with the county. The land is being sold strictly AS IS. Maybe you have always wanted to build your dream home. Please contact the County for more information regarding potential perc, well, and/or septic @301-609-6900, and the cost of perc(s) and survey would be at the Buyer's expense. Please DO NOT ENTER/WALK the neighbor's property, stay within boundaries.