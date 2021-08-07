356 East Road
ONE LISTING, TWO PROPERTIES AND SO MUCH POTENTIAL! This well-maintained two-family home is being sold with an Extra Building Lot next door. If you are looking for endless financial possibilities this extra lot might be just what you are looking for. This two-family home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. The 3 year old roof has a 50 year warranty. New front and back trex decking for outdoor pleasure. Each unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with washer and dryer hookups. Current tenants are month to month. This property wont last long so schedule your showing today. Excellent Purchase For The Smart Investor!www.anytimerealty.com
