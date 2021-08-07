Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

356 East Road

anytimerealty.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE LISTING, TWO PROPERTIES AND SO MUCH POTENTIAL! This well-maintained two-family home is being sold with an Extra Building Lot next door. If you are looking for endless financial possibilities this extra lot might be just what you are looking for. This two-family home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. The 3 year old roof has a 50 year warranty. New front and back trex decking for outdoor pleasure. Each unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with washer and dryer hookups. Current tenants are month to month. This property wont last long so schedule your showing today. Excellent Purchase For The Smart Investor!

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Northwest Ct Realty#Smartmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Phillips Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2002666. GOT DREAMS? Bring your toys for a day of fun and adventure, backs up to Mattowoman creek, which makes for an even greater opportunity for quality wildlife to experience, and who doesn't want the ability to hunt their own land. If nature is your thing, imagine the area you can cover on this piece of property. Raw Land with no recorded perc on file with the county. The land is being sold strictly AS IS. Maybe you have always wanted to build your dream home. Please contact the County for more information regarding potential perc, well, and/or septic @301-609-6900, and the cost of perc(s) and survey would be at the Buyer's expense. Please DO NOT ENTER/WALK the neighbor's property, stay within boundaries.
Politicsgreercitizen.com

New town homes proposed for East Avenue, Snow Road

As many as 26 town home units are planned for 2.2 acres on East Avenue, and up to 160 units are proposed for 18.35 acres on Snow Road. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
Mansfield, OHmansfield.oh.us

Road Closure – West Straub Road

Date: 8/13/2021 Contact: Johnny McCune / Mansfield Service Complex. Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Straub Road from Middle Bellville Road to South Main Street. The road will be closed beginning at 8am Saturday...
Lasalle, ILclassichits106.com

I-80 repairs to close East 3rd Road this weekend

OTTAWA – East 3rd Road at Interstate-80 in LaSalle will be closed this weekend for bridge removal beginning Friday at 7 p.m. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary to remove a portion of the eastbound I-80 bridge that crosses East 3rd Road. The work is part of a larger $16 million project to replace beams and the deck on the bridges carrying I-80 over the Little Vermilion River east of the Illinois 351 interchange. The project will also repair the bridges carrying I-80 over East Road and Raccuglia Drive. The road is expected to be reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Dexter, MIwelovedexter.com

Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: “Remarkable Riverbend Timber frame in Dexter”

Back of the baseball card: 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Baths / 1 Half Bath / 4,336 SqFt / MLS# 3281667. Take in scenes of nature from this remarkable Riverbend Timber frame home where Oak,Hickory,Walnut & Cherry trees greet you & is less than 5 min to dtwn Dexter & 20 min into A2. Bluestone walk to the front entry is a sense of peace & timelessness. Enter a world of refinished 7 inch pine floors, 3 story granite fireplace as the centerpiece of the great room w/oak timbers & walls of glass featuring Marvin transom & palladium windows. Spacious 1st floor primary ste w/doorwall to the deck, cathedral ceilings, walk-in w/California Closets & 2 person glassless slate shower. Cherry kitchen w/Corian counters, SS appliances overlooking the breakfast nook & door wall to the brick paver patio. Off the kitchen is a study/office, large food pantry & laundry leading to a 3 car garage. Dining area w/beamed ceiling could accommodate 12 or more guests at the custom table & doorwall to the deck. Upstairs is 3 bdrms, cathedral ceilings, 2 full baths & study/5th bdrm. Spiral staircase leads to the w/o basement w/family room, gaming space & full bath. Tucked away down a separate drive is a 40X60 insulated steel outbuilding w/concrete floors that would make any car enthusiast’s, contractor or equestrian riders day. Be sure to watch the narrated video tour!
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Landmark on the Road

Jilana Lanning and family of Platte City toured the East Coast to see relatives and The Landmark was along for the journey. Among the spots the group enjoyed was Cape May, New Jersey, which is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, at the tip of the southern New Jersey peninsula. It is known as America’s seaside resort. “It’s a must-see,” Jilana said. She is shown here with her son, Carter, age 10, a fifth grader at Compass Elementary in Platte City. Headed somewhere noteworthy? Take a copy of The Landmark with you and snap a photo with the newspaper prominently displayed. Email your photo and information to ivan@plattecountylandmark.com.
Gloucester County, NJnewtownpress.com

EAST GREENWICH UNION ROAD CLOSURE DATE CHANGED TO AUG. 16

Due to an emergency repair needed to be made elsewhere by the township’s hired contractor, the township pushed the repair start and the closure of Union Road between Cedar Road and East Wolfert Station Road to Monday, Aug. 16. Reopening of Union Road is expected on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in...
Environmentsuperiorne.com

Country Roads

Monday afternoon the temperature gauge inched up towards the high 90s with predictions of reaching up into the 100s. Guess we could say it’s a typical Kansas-Nebraska August day for sure. It was so hot an egg could be fried on the sidewalk. It was as hot as a pistol! It was as hot as a fire cracker! It was roasting hot! I’m sure there are many more sayings that relate to a hot day.
Conshohocken, PAmorethanthecurve.com

Aqua working on roads on east side of Conshohocken this week

The Borough of Conshohocken issued a notice today that Aqua will be performing milling and overlay work today through August 13th. The work will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Roads impacted will include East 7th Avenue through East 3rd Avenue starting at Harry Street and going as far as Wells Street on some streets.
Hollidaysburg, PAWTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Inventory increasing in Gilbert, but prices still rising

We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot. Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.
Alabama Statempamag.com

Better.com’s real estate brokerage enters Alabama and Michigan

Better.com has announced that it has brought its in-house real estate brokerage, Better Real Estate (BRE), to Alabama and Michigan. With the expansion, BRE is now available in 26 markets across 16 states, with plans to expand to 20 states by year-end. Better claims that the brokerage has experienced exponential growth over the past year, closing over $8 billion transactions and increasing its customer headcount two-fold.
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Are home-buyers getting a "bang for their buck" in Kansas?

A new study conducted by Inspection Support Network looks at how much house $350,000 can buy in locations throughout the United States. The median sales price of a U.S. home went from a post-recession low of $208,000 in January 2009, to $329,000 in January 2020, an average increase of $11,000 per year. By January 2021, the median sales price was $347,500, which represented an $18,500 increase over the year prior. However, the median $350,000 sale price does not buy the same size or quality home in every location. Researchers calculated the hypothetical size of a $350,000 home based on each location’s median price per square foot and ranked locations accordingly.
Real Estatedsnews.com

3D Printed Houses: A Solution to Inventory Shortage?

The short supply of affordable homes is a growing concern for both builders and consumers, as real estate prices soar, demand continues to outpace supply, materials become more expensive, and skilled laborers harder to find. But, as with many pandemic-generated problems, innovators have turned to technology for solutions. With homebuilding, 3D printing could be one answer to replenishing the housing supply. Still in its early stages, several companies have cropped up of late, according to a Realtor.com article, and proponents say 3D printed homes reduce labor and waste and take far less time to build. Being in relatively early stage, the technology is still a pricey niche product, but more prospective homebuyers are learning about the option and giving it serious consideration, according to a summer survey conducted by Realtor.com and HarrisX.
Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at JLL Capital Markets and Aimbridge

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. JLL Capital Markets has hired Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver as senior managing directors to oversee their respective offices’ debt and equity platform. In their new roles, Quinn co-leads the Orlando capital markets office alongside fellow Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, and Weaver joins Senior Managing Director Matt Mitchell as the Tampa capital markets office co-lead.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

East Hempfield to use $1.1 million in state road money to improve Good Drive

When: Aug. 18 supervisors meeting. What happened: The board discussed plans for $1.1 million of transportation grant funds the township has been awarded. Background: East Hempfield has obtained a roughly $900,000 grant through the state Department of Transportation’s multimodal grant program to fund improvements along Farmingdale Road and Marietta Avenue. The township also was awarded a $200,00 grant through PennDOT’s Green Light Go grant program for traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Marietta Avenue and Good Drive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy