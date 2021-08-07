Cancel
East Brookfield, MA

729 Podunk Rd

anytimerealty.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to 1 Level Living At it's Finest! 3 Bed, 1 Bath. New 3 bedroom septic system 2017, Freshly Painted, New Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Hallway. 1st & 2nd Bedroom have been gutted to studs! All New Sheetrock & Flooring! Wood Stove in Dining Room.Walk into YOUR Large Open Cabinet Packed Eat-In Kitchen Featuring Cathedral Ceilings, Off the Hallway you will find the Dining Area (could also be used as a Den), Updated Bathroom & Small Bedroom (could also be used as an Office), 2nd Bedroom featuring Barn Door Style Closet Doors, Onto YOUR Large Master Bedroom which is off of the Oversized Living Room which is Perfect For Family Gatherings or Those Sunday Football Games W/ Patio Door Leading to Deck where YOU can ENJOY Your morning Coffee or just Relax after a LONG Day Enjoying YOUR Private Backyard!!! In the Basement is Plenty of room to Add Additional Rooms or a Mancave! 2 Car Detached Garage w/ Storage Above! You Will *LOVE* this MOVE IN READY HOME!! Book YOUR Appointment Today!

www.anytimerealty.com

