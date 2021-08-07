1107 N River Road
"Location, location, location!" Nestled between the Skungamaug River Golf Club and a private water way on almost a full acre of land, this home features pure serenity living at its best. This beautiful raised ranch features an open layout living room / dining room, Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 full baths and 3 large bedrooms. A full master bath located off the master bedroom is a rare added feature to this raised ranch. A spacious lower level with a gorgeous fireplace adds an awesome room with tons of possibilities. Recent updates include a newer well water softener system, brand new front walk way with steps, and new drainage under driveway. Schedule your showing today, this one wont last long!www.anytimerealty.com
