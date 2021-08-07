Cancel
Real Estate

1107 N River Road

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Location, location, location!" Nestled between the Skungamaug River Golf Club and a private water way on almost a full acre of land, this home features pure serenity living at its best. This beautiful raised ranch features an open layout living room / dining room, Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 full baths and 3 large bedrooms. A full master bath located off the master bedroom is a rare added feature to this raised ranch. A spacious lower level with a gorgeous fireplace adds an awesome room with tons of possibilities. Recent updates include a newer well water softener system, brand new front walk way with steps, and new drainage under driveway. Schedule your showing today, this one wont last long!

Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,850,000

The Ritz Carlton of the Gardens! Better than New Construction, this home is just steps from Seacrest Beaches. Custom built by Ralph Pansini, Featuring 5 large bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. This open floor plan includes Marble flooring, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, private elevator, and gorgeous crown molding, grand spiral staircase leading to main living level. All doors are solid mahogany and each bathroom is custom titled. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large center island and top of the line appliances.Garage offers tiled floor, bike rack and beach bikes, gorgeous crown molding, refrigerator/freezer and ice maker for summer gatherings. Step outside and enjoy lush, gorgeous landscaping in ground pool, spa and spacious patio. Perfect location, quality home and move in ready.There is so much to offer; you must see this home to appreciate it. Owner has meticulously maintained and cared for this house. A must see!
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

2604 E Veterans Hwy, Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Newer mobile home, great location just outside of town, only 4 years old! Open floor plan with split plan for master bedroom and other bedrooms, separate living room & den, sheet rock walls, a/c vents in the ceiling. The kitchen has a very large kitchen island great for preparing meals, and a huge pantry. All stainless steel appliances with side by side refrigerator with in the door water/ice. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with built in shoe racks, and master bath has two sinks, large garden tub and separate shower. Wood burning fireplace in den, vinyl plant flooring in kitchen and carpet in all bedrooms. Double pane windows throughout home. All info is subject to verification. Agents see private remarks.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

Sellers will give credit for painting and carpeting-Make them an offer today on this lovely 3 level Colonial over 2500 plus sq. footage home. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the front lawn along with the stampede driveway and walkway. As you enter the foyer with hardwood floors, you will find the living room and dining room along with a half bath for your guests. The kitchen offers a brand new gas range and dishwasher as well as a newer GE microwave and energy star refrigerator, Check out the glide-out kitchen drawers plus there is an osmosis water filter system, a large pantry, and an eat-in table space with a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The exit into the garage is from the kitchen which is great when carrying in groceries. From the kitchen overlooking the family room, enter outside to the screened-in porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! There is a shed for storing lawnmowers, garden tools, etc. Private view surrounded by a 6 ft fence. The lower level was built with Owens Corning Walls. There is the unvented natural gas fireplace. Lots of space for recreation, game room, home school, or simply office space. The spacious utility room has a dryer & washer hookup, replaced Trane's gas furnace and central air unit and a newer gas hot water heater (2019), a whole-house filter system (2020), a whole-house air cleaner, and lots of storage space. Note the roof and windows and siding and gutters have all been replaced along with the added 2 car garage. You do not want to miss the opportunity of owning this lovely home.
Charlotte, NCIndependent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,990

Functionality is one of the features Home Owners most appreciate about this one-story home. Its both casual and formal, with a triple-window Breakfast Nook, eat-in Kitchen Island and Dining Room with coffered ceiling. The spacious Great Room anchors the home, and offers the option to add a fireplace. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the home, sharing a Jack & Jill bath, with the Owners Suite comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Highlights of this sanctuary include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, wrap-around Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/dressing area. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, ability to add a Butlers Pantry from Kitchen to Dining Room, convert the Lanai to a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), four unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
Johnsburg, ILLake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $159,900

Great recently REMODELED RANCH home with beautiful VIEWS and easy RIVER ACCESS for fun on the Fox River! Brand new kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances and white cabinetry. ALL NEW crown moulding, baseboards, and trim. Living room, dining room, and open kitchen with New Wood Laminate FLOORING and great natural light. Both bedrooms including wood laminate flooring as well with full UPDATED BATHROOM. NEW ROOF, gutters, and completely NEW GARAGE. New concrete driveway and walkway to front door. Ideal investment property or starter/downsize home.
Normal, ILPantagraph

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

UNBELIEVABLE 5 bedroom home just down from the ISU Golf Course! One of the largest finished square footage homes in its area! Grand, stunning and classic style are just a few words to describe this absolute GEM! Main level has formal dining, large eat in kitchen plus a formal living space, main level bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms and even the laundry room! Fantastic over the garage finished room makes a 5th bedroom or the perfect home office. All new gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level (except for the kitchen) and all new beautiful carpeting upstairs! Both full bathrooms upstairs also have brand new, high quality flooring. Neutral, fresh paint throughout as well! Fantastic master bedroom with wonderful views of the mature treed backyard. Master bedroom en suite has separate shower and stool area, away from the double sinks. Other two bedrooms upstairs are also super generous in size and feature amazing closets. Main level laundry room also makes a wonderful crafting area. The large basement offers even more sqaure footage and has a radon reduction system just installed this past Spring and has a bath rough in. Close to ISU, all the Unit 5 schools, Uptown Normal and more! This home is truly a one of a kind and offers you the style, space and location that you will love!
Camillus, NYCitizen Online

2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $144,900

A great opportunity to own this beautiful move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Camillus with lots of updates. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor laundry, freshly painted walls, updated windows, carpeting, and flooring. Outside a beautifully maintained HALF ACRE lot, with lovely updated porch to sit and relax. Additional space off master bedroom allows for 3rd bedroom or office space. Great conveniences, just minutes from shopping, movies and highways. You don't want to miss out on this great home. Thank you for showing!!! Sale contingent upon sellers finding suitable housing. Washer and Dryer do not convey. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Custom River Oaks home boasts luxury features (sponsored)

This custom designed home in the River Oaks area offers unique features, including Versailles pattern tumbled limestone floors and a Milgard sliding-door system that opens the living room wall to the outdoor loggia/pool and summer kitchen. Other interior features include Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, which opens to the...
House Rentthemunchonline.com

N. Courthouse Road

Beautiful Two Bedroom Garden Apartment 3 Blocks to Courthouse Metro - Well maintained two bedroom apartment in an historically significant Art Deco building. 3 blocks to the Courthouse Metro. Hardwood floors, lots of closet space, off-street parking. Cats allowed, no dogs. All utilities included. 6 month leases. Call Grace at 703-981-4620.
Huntersville, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000

Better than new, private corner lot home in popular Stoneybrook Station! Unique Dalton plan is only one in the neighborhood and provides plenty of space and flexibility. Work from home? A first floor flex room/office with French doors provides privacy or you can utilize the large upstairs loft, too. Main level living includes LVP flooring and an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a huge granite island with seating. Large eating area and living room overlook the private backyard. Second floor includes the primary bedroom w/ full bath and large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, loft space and large laundry room complete this level. Beautifully landscaped private, corner lot with big backyard. Many energy efficient elements keep your utilities low. Close to everything with convenient access to I485 and I 77, shops, dining and schools close by. Neighborhood amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, playground and grill area.
Whitsett, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $367,635

Home can close in 30 days or less.. The Clifton with full second floor is a spacious 2529 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features main level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in main level living. Features included with this luxurious home included white cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features its primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink vanity with 2 large walk in closets and separate water closet. Additionally, the Clifton, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

611 N Carrollton Avenue

Possibilities are endless in this income potential property providing three units that feature hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, ample storage, primary bedroom suites, plush carpet, and a neutral color palette. The entry-level unit provides access to the rear landscaped grounds that is ideal for hosting any special occasion featuring a concrete patio. In close proximity to downtown Baltimore and easy access to entertainment, shopping, and dining. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695. This could be a package deal MLS # MDBA2008232. Owner financing available. Any and all offers accepted on tenth day, if no offers price to be reduced 5k every 7 days.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

422 N 1ST AVE

Very affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with some original hardwood floors. Spacious and fenced backyard with detached garage and your own personal storm shelter. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. ©2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information provided is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-08-12T00:00:41.737.
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Council pumps brakes on River Road plans

Almost $7 million of proposed projects along River Road will be slowed down after a unanimous vote by the Iowa Falls City Council Monday. The council held a special meeting to discuss the Elk Run Bridge replacement, the Weaver's Cove well, sewer extensions, River Road improvements and the Palisade Neighborhood project.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

335 N Bruce Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 08/26 @ 10:00 am. Ends 08/27 @ 11:50 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhome located in the Franklin Square neighborhood of West Baltimore. Just MINUTES to several attractions including Bon Secours Hospital, Westside Marc Train Station, Franklin Square Park, & Union Square Park,. Easy Easy to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 40 (W Mulberry St). Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Claremore, OKTulsa World

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

Relax in this secluded 1 acre find in Owasso School Dist. Huge kitchen, w/stainless appliances & 2 pantries. Bonus room w/closet wd make perfect office or formal dining. All new windows & full HVAC system. New solar panels added for low utility bills, 19" of added insulation. Fully fenced w/2 storage/work sheds, gorgeous trees & room to roam. New outdoor entertaining area w/220, perfect for hot tub. 660sf garage w/storage & room for 3 cars. Endless possibilities, ready to make it your own!
Real Estateoucampus.org

16522 N 68th Dr

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! Newly redone home is move in ready. It comes with all appliances including a new stove. It features vaulted...
Thorn Hill, TNCitizen Tribune

556 Jackson Hollow Road, Thorn Hill, TN 37881

Here is an opportunity to own a beautiful piece of property on Copper Ridge in Grainger County that provides stunning mountain views. The pictures in this listing do nothing for the actual views, you really need to see and capture the feeling of this property as you stand on it. The home was built in 2017 and a Guest house in 2019 and both have been very well taken care of. The guest house is currently being used as an Air BNB (Hillside Cabin on Air BnB) and has stayed very busy. 9.78 Acres of land by Survey and is un-restricted with approximately half cleared and the balance wooded. The 10X26 ''She-Shed'' has electricity and Air Conditioning for the crafter in the family. If you are looking to get away from it and be at peace then this may be the one you have been waiting for.
House RentNews Argus

530 N. LIBERTY STREET

530-D N. Liberty St-1BR/1BA-Downtown/Arts District APT!!! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2nd Floor, S/R, Stack W/D, Hardwood Floors, Tall Ceilings, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Skylight, Heat Pump & Central A/C. Front Door Secured Entry, Street Parking. $500.00 Deposit w/Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056...

