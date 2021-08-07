Cancel
803 Revere Beach Pkwy

anytimerealty.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick front Ranch built very solid features a fireplaced living room , formal dining room, 2/3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. The basement has a large family room and 3 room In-Law with 13x10 BR, 8x11 K, 12 x9.6 LR. This home needs remodeling throughout but has been maintained and you could update while you live there. Roof is newer. * Basement 1000 st+-.Square footage on town assessors card is not accurate,Buyer must measure to confirm.

www.anytimerealty.com

