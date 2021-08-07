15 Lasalle St
Updated Colonial with plenty of room and many upgrades! This large home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a bonus room that is perfect for a office downstairs The updated hardwoods sprawl throughout this large home. The kitchen has a great layout for cooking with the oven in the wall and the large island with the cooktop on it. The updated half bath is downstairs and the full bath is upstairs next to the bedrooms. The master has polished white ceramic flooring and a naval blue vanity that is a perfect match. The house has been freshly painted with Gray walls and white trim. There is a detached one car garage in the back yard. There is another attached non buildable lot that comes with the home giving you endless possibilities with the yard. Fresh Dark Gray vinyl siding with white accents tops off the list of upgrades this home boasts! The driveway has been freshly paved leaving you with nothing to do!www.anytimerealty.com
