75 Brookwood Drive , B

Author and property investor Rohan Manuel dives into his personal journey in real estate investing in ‘Shut Up and Do It!’. Real estate investing has been on the rise. In Rohan Manuel’s newly released book, “Shut Up and Do It!: Property Investment,” he takes readers on his personal journey growing within the industry and how he achieved success. Throughout the book, Manuel illustrates that regardless of facing bankruptcy and being made redundant in the grips of the Global Financial Crisis, he was able to find a substantial passive income through the 17 properties that he invested in just under 10 years.