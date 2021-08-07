Cancel
Real Estate

75 Brookwood Drive , B

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis move-in ready, Ranch style 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium is ready for its new owners. Brookwood Village is a fabulous complex offering a Club House with an in-ground swimming pool, plenty of open parking, heat and hot water included in the HOA fee as well as the convenience of being close to area amenities and easy access to the highway. This unit offers an updated bathroom and granite and stainless kitchen, wooded views from the serene deck and the convenience of an assigned covered car port and laundry in the building.

People on the move at JLL Capital Markets and Aimbridge

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. JLL Capital Markets has hired Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver as senior managing directors to oversee their respective offices’ debt and equity platform. In their new roles, Quinn co-leads the Orlando capital markets office alongside fellow Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, and Weaver joins Senior Managing Director Matt Mitchell as the Tampa capital markets office co-lead.
Are home-buyers getting a "bang for their buck" in Kansas?

A new study conducted by Inspection Support Network looks at how much house $350,000 can buy in locations throughout the United States. The median sales price of a U.S. home went from a post-recession low of $208,000 in January 2009, to $329,000 in January 2020, an average increase of $11,000 per year. By January 2021, the median sales price was $347,500, which represented an $18,500 increase over the year prior. However, the median $350,000 sale price does not buy the same size or quality home in every location. Researchers calculated the hypothetical size of a $350,000 home based on each location’s median price per square foot and ranked locations accordingly.
Informative Guide Provides Tips, Tricks and Real-World Examples on How to Invest in Residential and Commercial Real Estate

Author and property investor Rohan Manuel dives into his personal journey in real estate investing in ‘Shut Up and Do It!’. Real estate investing has been on the rise. In Rohan Manuel’s newly released book, “Shut Up and Do It!: Property Investment,” he takes readers on his personal journey growing within the industry and how he achieved success. Throughout the book, Manuel illustrates that regardless of facing bankruptcy and being made redundant in the grips of the Global Financial Crisis, he was able to find a substantial passive income through the 17 properties that he invested in just under 10 years.
Virtus Investment (VRTS) Hikes Dividend: Worth a Look?

VRTS - Free Report) has increased its regular quarterly cash dividend. The company announced a dividend of $1.50 per share, representing an 83% hike from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Nov 12 to shareholders on record as of Oct 29, 2021. Based on the current...
BBB:Tips for Renters

BBB is reminding renters to use caution when looking for rental property. In 2020, 7,593 complaints were filed through BBB against apartment complexes and real estate rentals with the majority of the issues revolving around their services, billing and repairs.Likewise, as bogus ads for properties are common, it’s more important than ever for renters to make educated decisions before choosing an apartment or other rental property.
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

Congratulations to all of the entrepreneurs, founders and executives who have survived the onslaught of phone calls, emails and DMs from first-year private equity associates (yeah… we’re looking at you Summit Partners….). But hey, growth equity firms and potential acquirers blowing up your cell phone is certainly not the worst thing in the world.
Brookwood Village sold to two development companies

Brookwood Village, once one of the Birmingham metro area’s most vibrant shopping malls, has been purchased by two companies with plans for its future. Birmingham-based Fairway Investments and Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta bought the 47-year-old shopping center, along with the adjoining Fresh Market anchored retail center. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
New steel plant planned for Madison; Medical Properties Trust makes huge Florida buy; Two companies buy Brookwood Village

Three companies plan $40 million steel plant in Madison Steel Summit Holdings, Toyota Tsusho America and Southern Mobility Products are joining together to build a $40 million steel auto plant in Madison. Madison Metal Processing will bring 40 new jobs to the area. MMP will begin supplying steel blanks for new vehicles at Mazda-Toyota this…

