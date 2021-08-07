75 Brookwood Drive , B
This move-in ready, Ranch style 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium is ready for its new owners. Brookwood Village is a fabulous complex offering a Club House with an in-ground swimming pool, plenty of open parking, heat and hot water included in the HOA fee as well as the convenience of being close to area amenities and easy access to the highway. This unit offers an updated bathroom and granite and stainless kitchen, wooded views from the serene deck and the convenience of an assigned covered car port and laundry in the building.www.anytimerealty.com
