72 Carll Road
Location Location Location! Enjoy the luxuries of open concept contemporary style living in this functional yet spacious raised ranch, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of the South Farms district. Youll find public tennis courts, basketball courts, athletic track and field, play-scapes, and more at the newly renovated Pat Kidney Middletown Sports Complex within walking distance to your home! There will be no shortage of year round activities to take advantage of in this sought after neighborhood. Enter your new double entry front doors into wide foyer, with landing and steps up to the main living area, complete with 3 generous sized bedrooms, including Large Master with double closets and renovated spa-like bathroom. Additionally, vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout the main living area and access to the brand new deck from the dining room and kitchen with beautiful views of south farms. Entertain in any location of this home with steps down to the finished lower level. The lower level offers 1620 sq ft of tiled space fully loaded with wet bar, wood burning fire place, renovated laundry room, access from the 2 car garage and sliders with walk out to the large covered patio. City Utilities, Freshly painted outside, new AC condenser. This house is waiting for you! Schedule showing TODAY!www.anytimerealty.com
