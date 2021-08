NEO: The World Ends With You Review: These Games Won’t Die. Will You?. The World Ends With You was the little RPG that could. Originally released on the Nintendo DS back in 2007 (2008 in North America), it met with critical success and sold fine, but never set the world on fire. Despite this, clearly, someone at Square Enix believed in it because it has never gone away. Mobile ports, a switch port (our review), an anime adaptation (our review), the game just keeps coming back. Now, improbably, we have a sequel fourteen years later, NEO: The World Ends With You.