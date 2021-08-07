Cancel
Super Quiz: Hills

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying: "Don't make a mountain out of a ----------------." Julie Andrews sang, "The -------- ------ ---------- with the sound of music." Mount Rushmore is located in these hills in South Dakota. This city is home to many celebrities and the Rodeo Drive shopping district. The seven hills of this Italian...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

News quiz for week of Aug. 1

(Answers can be found at the end of quiz.) 1. Allyson Felix, 35, won a gold medal on Saturday as part of the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team. The medal won by the five-time Olympian is the most ever by a U.S. track-and-field athlete, man or woman. How many medals does she have? A. 8. B. 9. C. 10. D. 11. 2. Spirit AIrlines has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights, leaving thousands of unhappy ...
PoliticsSan Francisco Chronicle

Chron Quiz

What caused the destruction of the mining town named Rich Bar ?. High school students are getting the opportunity this year to:. When is the recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom?. A: Aug. 23. B: Oct. 11. C: Sept. 14. 7. What is the cause behind the COVID-19 surge in...
PoliticsGillette News Record

Rediscovering America: A quiz on the Atomic Age

Aug. 1 marked the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Atomic Energy Act of 1946, which was the first law addressing the development and control of nuclear power in our country. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell: MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Nebraska StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nebraska History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Digital bridges

Something interesting and newsworthy happened in Washington this week, and it didn't have anything to do with protesters. The Senate managed to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that folks have been speculating about for months. The bill is around 2,700 pages, which makes "The Count of Monte Cristo" seem like...
Piedmont, SCArkansas Online

S.C. dog becomes a TikTok star because of his premium doghouse

PIEDMONT, S.C. -- A lot of the videos start with Johnathan Lower getting into the doghouse. This one, however, is on another level than a Snoopy shack. It's indoors, for starters, and at Lower's Piedmont home. It was a closet, but now it's a luxury suite for Teddy, a golden retriever.
AdvocacyArkansas Online

Evictions go on as confusion reigns on moratorium

LAS VEGAS -- The federal moratorium on evictions -- combined with billions of dollars in rent subsidies -- was supposed to avert the scenario of millions of Americans being turned out of their homes after they lost their jobs during the pandemic and were unable to afford their rent. Yet...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Lifestylemyqcountry.com

August Quiz Corner

This month is all about back to school. So we want to see how much you remember from your days in the classroom. Take our quiz this month and no matter how you do you can win $50.
Beauty & Fashioncountryliving.com

32 Rarely-Seen Photos of Lucille Ball

1936: Sporting the latest fashion in Hollywood, California. 1936: Drawing brow makeup on boxer Maxie Rosenbloom on the set of "Muss 'Em Up." 1938: Sipping a shake through a straw wearing classic '30s clothes. 1938: Appearing on the radio program "The Phil Baker Show." 1939: Dressed up in tulle for...

